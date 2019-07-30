World
Trump blames Obama for messing Air Conditioning in the White House
Trump blames Obama for A/C Mess in the White House
President Trump has blamed former POTUS Barrack Obama for messing up the air conditioning system in the White House.
While addressing the media in the White House he blamed President Obama for not doing enough to ensure the system works.
He claims that when it’s cold the air conditioning is very cold and vice versa when it’s hot.
News
Kenyan Drunk Driver Rams into a Police Car killing an Inmate and injuring Police in Houston
If convicted he’ll spend 99 years in Jail for that offence
A Drunk driver driving in the wrong direction rammed into a Police car in Houston ,Texas escorting an inmate, killing him and injuring two Police Officers escorting the inmate. From police records the Kenyan man was initially charged in Missouri with DUI.
If convicted he will spend 99 years behind bars and a possibility of parole after he spends 50 years in jail. Drunk driving is a felony in the US and can land a convict in trouble for the rest of his/her life based on the charges Police might prefer against him. So if you are planning to drink yourself out ensure you’ve got a taxi or friend to drive you home.
World
Culture Interchange as American Undergoes FGM.
American Bride Undergoes FGM in Pokot.
An American bride living in Baringo County exercised braveness by undergoing Female Genital Mutilation as part of marriage customary in the region.
According to the Pokot, in order for one to be married they had to undergo FGM as the last stage to sanctify the marriage.
The missionary couple have lived in the region for close to 10 years and have learnt and managed to abide by their customs throughout hence the move for FGM.
The couple later went on with their wedding ceremony at Paka Hills and got married in accordance to the Pokot culture.
FGM was banned in Kenya 8 years ago although some communities still engage in the act in secrecy.
The tradition was very common in the early years and young girls were forced into it against their wish.
It later attracted attention of people and the government at large after complications started arising after the act.
For instance, there were incidents where young girls bled to death after the traditional action was conducted on them.
Ideally, some were left in pain after the procedure went unsuccessful with a good number unable to conceive and get babies.
The government therefore took charge and prohibited the vice, with serious threats instigated for the people who officiate it.
According to World Health Organization, FGM is a violation of the human rights of girls and women and should thus be done away with.
Different organizations, foundations and human rights activists have come together to fight the vice and its practice, making arrests and rescuing young girls from the customary torture.
World
President Kenyatta to visit Jamaica next month
The Kenyan President has been invited as a special guest for the Jamaican Independence day celebrations next month
President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to make a state visit to Jamaica as the special guest for the 57th anniversary of Independence celebrations.
‘One Nation, One people’ is the theme for the celebrations to be held on the 6th of August.
President Uhuru who will be accompanied by First Lady Margret Kenyatta and an official delegate on a three day visit between 5-7 August which will allow the president to have bilateral talks with the Jamaican Prime minister Andrew Holness.
“The visit also provides an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between Jamaica and Kenya, focused on the development of an economically strategic partnership through the fostering of trade and investment ties and the promotion of increased technical cooperation in areas such as tourism, education, sport and culture”, the Jamaica house said in a statement.
The Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, will also host the Kenyan leader at a State Dinner at King’s House.
The Kenyan President is also scheduled to meet the opposition leader, Dr Peter Phillips.
He is scheduled to lay a tribute at the shrine of Jamaica’s first national hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at the National Heroes Park in Kingston after which he will also visit the Bob Marley museum in St Andrew as a way to expose the president to the rich culture and history of Jamaica.
World
Cash App Money Fraud Exposed in the USA
This scam targets payment apps like Venmo and Cash App that can drain your bank account
Several Cash App users have voiced their concerns in the way they’ve lost their precious money while using the app CashApp/Square Cash money transfer App in the USA while sending or receiving money.
The App almost similar with the Mpesa App used in East and Central Africa, makes it easier for sending and receiving money in the US and has become a household name to many people as its very convenient and reliable.
But of late vey many disappointed Customers are raising concerns and voicing their concerns because they’ve lost money in the process and when they are trying to recover it their accounts are either blocked, suspended or closed without a Telephone number to reach the customer care center to air their complaints.
“Because money can be transferred so quickly into someone else’s bank account, these P2P platforms are the perfect payment mechanism for scammers,” said John Breyault at Fraud.org (a project of the National Consumers League). “All you need to get the money is a cellphone number or email address. That’s why it’s so important for people to be really careful when they’re using these apps.”
The only way to air their complaints is through an email address which takes too long to get a reply from the App owners.
It’s becoming a nightmare to get concrete information from the App owners because they are not reachable and the concerned App Users want the Federal Government to institute an independent investigation to the activities of the owners of the App.
Don’t leaving without spreading the message fraud can only be stopped by you raising the awareness