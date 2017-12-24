You Won’t Believe What The Late Governor Wahome Gakuru’s Son Mugambi Scored After His Father Died While He Was Doing Exams In Alliance Boys High School!

Despite losing his father through a grisly road accident a day after the Kenya Certificate Secondary of Education (KCSE) started, the son of the late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru has defied all odds to post impressive results.

Mugambi Mwenda, who sat for his KCSE exams at Alliance High School, scored a B+ despite all those challenges.

Ordinarily, the school would have waited for Mugambi to finish his last paper before informing him of his father’s death.

However, due to the seniority of the dad and the attention that followed, this was not possible as the news of Gakuru’s death just broke out.

Despite all these, Mugambi posted impressive results to the utter surprise of many.

Incidentally, Mugambi’s last moments with his father was with a group of classmates who were hosted in his Runda home for a pep talk.