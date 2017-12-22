Wilson Sossion rejects KCSE results

Kenya National Union of Teachers Sectary Wilson Sossion has rejected KCSE examination results calling it fake. Sossion wrote to Kenya National Examination Council ( KNEC) demanding a recall of the results for moderating and auditing.

In the letter, Sossion stated that the results will destroy the future of many children and hopes for their families and also they will destroy public universities. He also wrote that the results are not credible. He insisted that the exams were irregular and the worst exam in Kenya history and it does not meet the international standards of measurement and evaluation.

He also accused Education CS Fred Matiangi for celebrating Mass failure.

“Matiangi cannot hurry the release of results without proper processing and celebrate the mass failure of students. More importantly, fresh processing of raw marks must be conducted so as to deliver credible results,” said Sossion

This comes a day after NASA Leader Raila Odinga called for investigation into a worrying trend of mass failure in KCSE. Raila said over 90% of candidates who sat for exam failed and asked that a taskforce to be formed to probe the failure of this year KCSE.

“As a society, we must listen to the cries of the candidates, the parents and Teachers Union on this matter and serious conversation about this worrying trend”, said Raila.

According to the results, only 142 students scored A plain and only 2714 candidates scored A – (minus) compared to last year where 4645 scored A-(minus). 500,000 candidates scored C plain and below.