“We Will Push For Secession Until Raila Odinga Becomes President, If They Say No, We Leave Kikuyus In Their Own Country!”- Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa Declares

Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has said the push for secession will only come to an end when National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, will be sworn in as ‘President’ through the established People’s Assembly.

Speaking during the an award ceremony for top KCPE candidates at her Kakuyuni home in Malindi on Friday, Ms Jumwa said time has come when citizens have to decide to exercise their democratic powers at the grassroot level.

Jumwa said electoral and historical injustices in the country that led to marginalization of some parts of the country is the main reason why the Coast region will break away.

She said the Coast people want development like their counterparts in Central Kenya and said this can only be achieved by swearing in Raila Odinga as President or breaking away.

She also said the Jubilee Party is running the country like its own house and that is the reason why NASA will support secession.

“When one party single-handedly runs the Parliament and Senate like their own house, citizens have a right to directly exercise their democratic powers as enshrined in the Constitution,” said Jumwa.