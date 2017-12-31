EXCLUSIVE: Inside information on Who and How Msando was HORRIFICALLY Murdered

An investigative piece by KTN journalists has further poked holes on the death of slain electoral body (IEBC) IT Manager Chris Msando.

Contradicting some accounts collected by the police, the new findings has further drawn a mysterious man, Dan Kinyua to the death that shocked many in the country.

Kinyua, an IT manager of a city firm which is said to have been interested with tenders, is believed to have driven Msandos’s car out of Anniversary Towers hours to his death.

Further, the report says, Dan is believed to be a close ally of State House operatives among them Chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua.

When asked where he went after meeting Msando during the fateful day, Dan told the DCI that he had gone to a pub in Kilimani, accounts which drastically contradicts what he told family members.

In a conversation with Msando’s family, Kinyua is said to have told them that he was travelling to Central Kenya and Naivasha respectively.

Also, contrary to police reports, in-depth investigations show that Msando’s death was found 1KM away from that of Carol Ngubu, who police claim that her body lay 300 meters from Msando’s.

Yet again, Msando’s body was taken to city mortuary private wing before the family knew about his whereabouts, contrary to police investigations.

Here is a timeline of all the information we know so far.

Msando’s car was parked outside anniversary towers before he left with a man.

They left for a night out but Msando’s car was apparently found at Roysambu area.

A security man on duty claims that he saw a medium height man with glasses getting out of the car.

The man who left with Msando from Anniversary Towers was later identified as Dan Kinyua.

He is a director of an IT Company seeking tender to provide the Results Transmission System for the August 8th elections.

He is a confidant of two senior government officials; a state house operative and the head of public service.

When asked by DCI where he went to after he left Msando, Dan claimed that he went to a pub in Kilimani.

When asked the same question by Msando’s family member and his friend, he gave two blatantly contradicting answers.

That he was traveling to Central Kenya and that he was headed to Naivasha respectively.

Same man, same question and same time was going to a pub in Kilimani, to Naivasha and to Central.

The police then claimed that Carol Ngubu’s body was found 300m away from Msando’s body.

It is becoming apparent that the body of Ngubu was found 1km away from Msando’s body.

Msando’s family then reported his disappearance to Kilimani Police Station who claimed not to know his whereabouts.

They then proceeded to City Mortuary where they found the body having being brought by police officers contrary to their earlier denial.

Remember when a body is found by police officers, a signal is always sent through the police radio and every wielder is aware of such case.

Surprisingly, the body was taken to the mortuary’s private wing which is only happens after the body has been identified by both the family and police.

Msando’s body had apparently not been identified by any member of his family by the time it was being admitted at the private wing.

Up to date, the personal assistant to Chris Msando has never been questioned by the DCI despite having the documentation of Msando’s movement and has severally been seen taking selfies with senior Jubilee strategists. Just join the dots and you will know why and who mutilated and strangled Msando to death.



