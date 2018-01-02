Shocking revelation on what’s underneath Garissa Bus that Killed 36 in Mwingi

A Shocking revelation has come to life as a KDRTV journalist visited the site of the Garissa Bus crash that Killed 36 Passengers in Mwingi and exposed how Ropes and Strings were securing the Bus Joints!

This has stunned Kenyans as the photos of a Nairobi bound bus that overturned at Mwingi killing several passengers. Some eye witnesses put the number at 36 but the police and NTSA is yet to verify the causalities.

Underneath the bus you can see some of the bus’s joints are secured by ropes and strings sending a chilling and nerve jerking experience.

One of the passenger who survived the accident could not imagine that he was riding on the bus which had ropes and strings securing most of the bus’s joints.











Kenyan roads have killed very many people and sometimes the laxity is blamed on the police while others blame the NTSA and the Bus companies.

Most parts of the Country people are mourning their loved ones who they had planned to spend Christmas and new year eve but ended up being killed by killer roads blaming the police and the Bus companies.

The NTSA has decided to put a curfew on night travel but pundits call this a gimmick which won’t solve the menace because they claim most of the accidents happen during daytime hours.

The Government is tight lipped on what to do but is promising Kenyans that stringent measures are being taken to address the problem.

Senate Majority and National Assembly minority leaders are calling for the disbandment of NTSA which they accuse of laxity and incompetent to address the road carnage, led by Hon. Wetangula and John Mbadi, they are calling on their colleagues to pass a motion to disband the NTSA with immediate effect.