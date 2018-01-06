WELL CALCULATED MOVE: The Secret Thing President Uhuru Did Before Naming Cabinet – Mutahi Ngunyi Reveals Everything

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi on Friday disclosed the secret thing he believes President Uhuru Kenyatta did before naming part of his Cabinet nominees.

According to Mr Ngunyi, the President dissolved his Cabinet in secrecy, a move he termed ‘clever’.

Mutahi further opined that what the Head of State did not do while appointing the Cabinet secretaries is more significant than what he did.



Without providing further clarification, Mutahi also lauded the President for tricking the former Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, who resigned his position after being nominated for a Cabinet position.

During a press briefing, Mr Kenyatta announced that he had retained six current Cabinet Secretaries including Former Education CS Fred Matiang’i, (Tourism) Najib Balala, (Transport) James Macharia, (Energy) Charles Keter and (Information Communication and Technology) Joseph Mucheru.

The President further appointed Joseph Kinyua as the Head of Public Service, Kinuthia Mbugua as Comptroller of State House and Nzioka Waita was named Chief of Staff.

The President also stated that he had forwarded the names of former Turkana Senator John Munyes, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani and Tobiko – for vetting.

In changes in the National Police Service, President Kenyatta dropped Ndegwa Muhoro as Director of Criminal Investigations and George Kinoti appointed to the position in an acting capacity.

Mr Joel Kitili and Samuel Arachi were also dropped as heads of Kenya Police and Administration Police and were replaced by Mr Edward Njoroge Mbugua and Mr Noor Gabow. Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo has been promoted to Deputy Head of Public Service.