IT WASN’T A KIDNAPPING INCIDENT BUT JUST A NORMAL CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. POLICE RESPOND TO KWALE MAGISTRATE CARJACKING

Following reports of the carjacking of Kwale Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyo on Thursday evening which was suspected to be a kidnapping incident, police have come out to deny the allegations.

According to Msambweni OCPD Joseph Chebusit, the attack was a normal criminal activity, adding that the incident had no connection with the ruling the magistrate issued nullifying the election of Kinondo Member of County Assembly Juma Maone. The OCPD claims the magistrate was driving alone, probably going home, when she met with the lone carjacker who forced his way into the car. “Immediately the carjacker got into the car, the Magistrate was able to escape unhurt though the carjacker had drawn a knife. She raised alarm and we mobilized our officers to seal off all possible escape roots,” he said.

Additionally, he said that the vehicle was found in good condition after the carjacker abandoned it at a hotel where he pretended to be looking for a friend; thus they would use the fingerprints dusted and lifted from the vehicle to pursue the criminals.

Magistrate Mulekyo was carjacked at around 8pm on Thursday along Diani Beach Road. The attack comes barely two months after the driver of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was shot and injured by two gunmen along Ngong Road, Nairobi. Consequently, Chief Justice David Maraga and the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) condemned the incident demanding that adequate security for Judicial staff. “Last night’s carjacking of Kwale Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyo was a shocking incident to the entire Judiciary. We thank God she wasn’t hurt. I call upon the police to ensure the culprits are arrested. We want to see better security for all our staff, and indeed all Kenyans,” said Justice Maraga.

Also KMJA Secretary General Derrick Kuto also condemned the incident in the strongest terms possible terming the duties of the Judiciary as generally sensitive and such cowardly acts will not bar them from boldly delivering justice. The association asked the police and relevant officers to immediately engage the judiciary to ensure the security of all Judges, Magistrates and Kadhis.