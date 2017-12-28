Wamalwa Has Simply Panicked. He should Blame Himself and not Musalia. Atwoli Hits Back at the Water CS.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli has come out strongly defending the Amani National Congress chief Musalia Mudavadi against the Water Cabinet Secretary’s allegations that he failed to control the angry crowd who heckled against him (Wamalwa). Atwoli who was in attendance during the Maragoli Annual Festival blamed Wamalwa for storming into the event without any invitation or prior communication to the patron of the ceremony to make him aware.

Speaking in Kakamega county, the Cotu Chief said that Eugene had no reason whatsoever pressing enough to force him to attend the ceremony other than his selfish intentions of accomplishing his political ambitions of selling the Jubilee agenda to the western region, as well as criticize Musalia Mudavadi.

Confirming his attendance in the event, Atwoli blamed Wamalwa for coming into the event uninvited adding that the luhya people are aware of the political wrangles between him (Wamalwa) and Musalia and that the current leadership has issues with the Luhya Community which have not been solved. “I was the guest of honour at the Maragoli cultural festival in Vihiga at Mbale, truthfully speaking the CS was not invited, and even if he was invited he could have called the Confiner and the Patron of the event who was Honourable Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi and now he is lamenting to Mudavadi that he failed to control the crowd”, Cotu general said.

According to Atwoli, Wamalwa has changed recently and he associates it with the fact that Eugene might not be among the Cabinet Secretaries that the President is about to nominate thus the panic. “Honourable Eugene Wamalwa is a very respected young man in the western Kenya, but of late I don’t know whether he is panicking on the forthcoming naming of the Cabinet Secretaries”, Atwoli noted.

This comes almost immediately after Wamalwa’s reaction to the incident where he blamed blaming the Amani National Congress chief and National Super Alliance co principal Musalia Mudavadi for failing to exercise leadership skills by controlling the crowd that heckled on him forcing him to leave the ceremony unprepared.