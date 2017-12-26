UNFORTUNATE: UNITED BY TRIBE DIVIDED BY POLITICS; WAMALWA FORCED OUT OF A CEREMONY FOR BEING IN JUBILEE

It was an unexpected phenomenon for the Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa on Tuesday when he was forced to leave an annual festival as soon as he arrived at Mbale Municipal Ground in Vihiga County after a crowd there caused commotion due to his presence. The festival had seemed peaceful and Mudavadi, a NASA principal, had stood to speak when suddenly the water CS arrived making his way to the dias waving at the crowd.

The aggressive residents began heckling shortly after Mr. Wamalwa arrived and took his seat at the dias ready to grace the annual Maragoli Cultural Festival which was underway. According to the crowd Wamalwa was not one of them so was unwelcome in the ceremony.

Similarly, residents were chanting that they would not entertain Jubilee accomplices in the ceremony and also persisted with the heckling made the National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, who was addressing the gathering, who tried to carry on with his address but the people did not let him thus was forced to stop his speech midway to intervene and calm them down. Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi stood to help and after consulting his boss, they approached Wamalwa and talked to him for a few minutes.

After a brief chat, Mudavadi escorted the Wamalwa to his car amid tight security from officers who had been deployed at the venue. They shook hands before the minister got in and the driver left, as crowds escorted him. Police who were the CS’s bodyguards were forced to shoot in the air to disperse the rowdy locals who were ready to throw stones at the Cabinet Secretary’s car.

Later on,the ANC chief continued with his speech in which he noted that the police service needed reforms and also said it was unfortunate that NASA presidential candidate and ODM leader Raila Odinga was victimised by police and his supporters harassed and mishandled at the JKIA when he returned from a tour of the United States.