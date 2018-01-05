Unexpected Surprise! See How Maraga Legitimatized Raila Odinga’s Swearing Inadvertently! Uhuru And Ruto Never Saw This Coming! (Full Details)

National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer, Norman Magaya, has said the planned swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the 5th President of Kenya is anchored in law and nobody can arrest him.

In a conversation in ODM Youth League’s Whatsap Group on Thursday, Magaya who is a brilliant lawyer said Raila Odinga’s swearing in is legitimate and no court in Kenya can illegitimize it.

“Whoever thinks that we shall cancel is living in dreams.”

“I want to assure you that the swearing in plan is perfectly anchored in the law,” Magaya bragged.

He says on September 1st last year, the Supreme Court did not nullify the August presidential elections rather, it invalidated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.

“The court did not nullify August elections.”

“It only declared Uhuru’s victory null and void due to illegalities committed,” Magaya said.

“As NASA, we have obtained correct data from servers and that is what we shall use to declare Raila the winner,” Magaya added.

This is bad news for the Jubilee Government leaders because they were hoping that Raila Odinga will be committing a treasonable offence if he is sworn as President of Kenya.

Raila will be sworn as the People’s President at the end of this month.