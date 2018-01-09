UNEXPECTED! NASA MP Surprises Many After Refuting Plans to Swear in Raila Odinga as President.

It has come as a surprise to many as a NASA member of Parliament, has expressed his contrary opinion about the anticipated swearing of Opposition leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president, saying he recognises President Uhuru Kenyatta as the country’s leader thus plans by the Opposition won’t materialize. The Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka was elected on a Ford Kenya ticket which is a stakeholder in the Opposition coalition.

Consequently while he was addressing the media Tuesday morning, Mr. Onyonka, said although he is among those questioning President Kenyatta’s election, the country already has an elected Head of State and has been sworn in according to the constitution. “The President of Kenya is Uhuru Kenyatta. Uhuru Kenyatta was legally sworn in as president and handed the instruments of power. He is the one in charge of the police, military, public funds and the entire country,” said the MP, who re-joined the opposition after briefly decamping to Jubilee before last year’s General Election.

Despite admitting that there were errors and problems with the way elections were conducted, it has gone too far refute the fact Uhuru is president. “As an MP from Ford-Kenya, which is in NASA, I have a problem with how the last election was conducted but I cannot say that I don’t recognise Uhuru as the president since he was sworn in”, he added.

Mr. Onyonka, who is also Ford-Kenya deputy party leader, indicated that he does not support the plans by the NASA opposition coalition to swear in Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the people’s president and deputy and said that he recognises Kenyatta as the head of state. “While NASA says they would like to swear in Raila Odinga to be the people’s president, I have no problem with that but personally I know the country’s president is Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Onyonka.

The Kitutu Chache MP was speaking during a press address called by Kisii leaders to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for re-appointing Dr. Fred Matiang’i to his cabinet in his second term in office.