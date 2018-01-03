UNBELIEVABLE! Uhuru And Ruto Might be Kicked Out of Power Soon: Miguna Miguna Strikes.

Dr Miguna Miguna, a famous lawyer has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto that they will be kicked out of power come early this New Year 2018 where according to him, President Uhuru and his deputy rigged elections to get into power in the disputed 2017 elections.

Additionally the popular lawyer also called on Kenyans who did not vote in the October 26 repeat presidential election to come out and unsit the Jubilee leaders from their seats. In a Facebook post Miguna called on the people to form a people’s assemblies and be ready to deliver the country from the hands of a dictatorial Jubilee government.

On the same note, the Wiper chief Kalonzo Musyoka recently declared he would be sworn in with National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga if President Uhuru would not hold dialogue with the Opposition to discuss electoral justice. He also argued that Raila’s swearing-in as president and him as his deputy was built on legality and legitimacy of the August election in which he claimed they won defeating Uhuru and Ruto adding that the Opposition would not be cowed by the Government and would conduct the swearing-in next year.

Consequently the wiper leader also said it was wrong for the President to equate their call for dialogue to the 2022 presidential showdown which is a long way from now saying that they would rather talk about the just completed elections other than thinking about the 2022 bid. “Doesn’t the President have a heart? My heart is bleeding. I and brother Raila will go ahead with the swearing-in ceremony as the people’s president and deputy if he doesn’t heed our calls for dialogue to rid this country of electoral injustice. We will not stop,” he vowed.

This comes at time when Raila has already called for a repeat of street protests against the government as well as economic boycott on specific products.