Uhuru, Ruto Meet over Cabinet Appointments, after Alleged Fallout between the Duo

-President Uhuru and his deputy, Ruto held a closed-door meeting to tackle the concerns over cabinet appointments

-The meeting was meant to put things together in Jubilee party after some party leaders mauled the cabinet appointments

-There was alleged fallout between the President and his deputy after Ruto failed to feature when Uhuru was announcing his next Cabinet members

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto held talks over issues concerning cabinet appointments after claims emerged that there was a rift between the two over cabinet appointments

READ ALSO:FRESH DETAILS: NASA`s Co-principals Ganged Against Raila to Stop His Swearing in Scheme

The closed-door meeting at the State House was meant to make everything smooth and tackle concerns of some Jubilee leaders who seemed to criticize the new president`s list of cabinet members.

In his new list of cabinet members, the President preserved 6 ministers from the previous cabinet and added three new ministers. Later, the State House put it clear that the 13 ministers who were left out were not fired

READ ALSO:NASA Principals Impel For Systematized Dialogue with Jubilee

The absence of the deputy president, William Ruto during the crucial announcement of the cabinet raised mixed reactions and it seemed that the duo had a fallout between them

The president promised Kenyans that he would make further announcements concerning the partial list of the cabinet.

The action by President Uhuru Kenyatta to partially announce the cabinet raised concerns and some deemed that the president took such action to allow space for NASA leaders in the new cabinet

Many Jubilee legislatures especially those coming from National Super Alliance (NASA) strongholds raised complains that the cabinet was not inclusive. They demanded rewards as promised during 2017 campaigns.

READ ALSO:You Won`t Get Our Votes in 2022 Should Uasin Gishu County Continue To Harass Hawkers- Central Kenya Leaders to DP William Ruto

It is though, not apparent what the President and Deputy president concurred on during the private closed-door meeting at State House.