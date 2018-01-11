TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE: Jubilee Rejects US And Israel Calls for Formation of a Grand Coalition Government!

New details have emerged indicating that the Jubilee administration has rejected calls by the United States and Israel for the formation of a unity government.

According to The Standard, the two governments were aiming at reducing tension and enforcing unity but their request did not go well with both the Opposition and the ruling coalition.

The Jubilee Party through its Secretary-General Raphael Tuju noted that it was not aware of any such push aimed at creating a unity administration.

He dismissed dialogue as a waste of time and resources adding that the Opposition was not dialoguing with losers in its strongholds.

“Did Donald Trump have dialogue with Hillary Clinton on the way forward for the United States after their elections? And is Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o having dialogue with Jack Ranguma on how to run Kisumu? That is my answer to the calls,” he stated.

NASA on their part noted that they only wanted reforms but did not want to be part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“We are not interested in joining Uhuru and Ruto in forming a government. We cannot be part of an illegitimately elected administration,” Minority leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi stated.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec on Monday separately met Mbadi and his Senate counterpart Moses Wetangula.

During the meeting, Mr Godec is reported to have requested the two leaders to persuade their coalition to stop calls for the inauguration of Mr Odinga.

“As we have indicated, the US is of the view that there is a need for a national conversation on how to strengthen institutions, address the question of inclusivity, the question on governance and how to deal with corruption. US remains strongly committed to national dialogue in Kenya,” Godec stated.