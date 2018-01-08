There’s No Time for Sideshows; Kuria Slams At the MP Who Claimed Central Won’t Support Ruto in 2022 Bid.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has slammed his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu with criticism for suggesting that Deputy President William Ruto is not guaranteed Central Kenya’s support in 2022 race to statehouse.

Apparently, the debate over the 2022 succession politics came up after the Nyeri Town legislator hit out at Mr Kuria on social media, saying that it is too early to discuss succession and that Mr Ruto is not assured of votes from Central Kenya; this was after MP Kuria said in a local daily that Mt Kenya region would not betray the deputy president in his bid for presidency in 2022.

Consequently, in a post on Facebook Mr Ngunjiri gave conditions that his preferred candidate should meet. “As a Mt Kenya voter my personal vote for president will go to the person who has committed themselves to ensuring President Kenyatta’s legacy is delivered, established & secured, and especially during this, his second term, guarantees unconditionally to all Kenyans (but of course I am biased to especially those from Mt Kenya) that we can live and work anywhere in Kenya without fear that our political choices could mean death or destruction of property to us or our loved ones. And promotes national unity, cohesion and integration,” he said in the post.

Similarly Ngunjiri added that to him there was nothing as paying debts in politics but on someone who deserves the votes will be supported . “Essentially what I’m saying is that whereas I agree with MK on some things, I disagree with others. Most importantly, in 2022 my vote will not depend on betrayal or paying debts; there’s no such thing in politics. So my vote and for those that I can influence will depend on the points above. Period.” He concluded.

What followed on Sunday is that the Gatundu South legislator argued that the region has already decided to give their support to the deputy president and not because he supported President Uhuru Kenyatta but because he is the right candidate. “We are not supporting William Ruto because we are being forced to or blackmailed. We are supporting him because he is the right person,” the MP said.

Additionally, Mr Kuria accused Mr Wambugu of political sideshows and said he should instead focus on important issues like development since alot of time had been lost already. “I want to tell my friend Ngunjiri that this is not the time for political sideshows. We should be focusing on recovering time we lost last year,” he said.