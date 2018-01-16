NASA Principals Impel For Systematized Dialogue with Jubilee

-NASA principals push for a well-planned dialogue with Jubilee about electoral justice and expansion of executive after five hours meeting in Karen

-Aden Duale revealed that the ruling party have no business having dialogue with NASA about power sharing but can have conversation about National development

-In the meeting, the principals also agreed to carry on with the planned swearing-in of NASA leader

-US is ready to fund a dialogue between NASA and the ruling party, Jubilee

Four NASA principals, Raila Odinga(ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) held a five hours meeting in Karen and agreed to push forward their bid to swear in Raila on January 31

Reports reaching KDRTV.COM indicates that the principals also had discussions on their compliance to have dialogue with Jubilee about an inclusive government.

According to The Standard , the principals showed that they were ready to dialogue with Jubilee over electoral justice and expansion of the executive after constitutional amendment

This move by NASA principals just showed up a day after the majority leader in the national assembly, Aden Duale indicated that the ruling party was not ready to dialogue on power-sharing but it is willing to have talks about development

“We can only dialogue about development and not any other issue. NASA MPs have taken their seats in Parliament as the opposition wing and we as Jubilee have also taken our seats as the ruling side. They have taken the watchdog committees – Public Accounts Committee and Public Investments Committee – which are chaired by the opposition members,” said Duale

A different source also indicates that the leaders didn’t come into consensus about sharing of positions since they were hurrying and thus would discuss the matter later.

On Friday, the principals will be visiting Ukambani for a meeting about people`s assembly to impel for the swearing in plan.

US administration has also revealed that they are ready to fund the dialogue between NASA and Jubilee to see through National Unity.

Political observers also indicated that the act of President Uhuru Kenyatta to partially name the cabinet members may be due to the fact that he would include NASA in the cabinet.

At the same time, ANC and Wiper have raised a complain over leadership positions. They said that ODM is using their tyranny of numbers to deny them house leadership positions. NASA however, dismissed the claims saying they don’t have in the record any agreement on the equal distribution of house leadership positions.