Connect with us
 

Swahili

Wanaume wale mtanichezea nitawafunga uto tuvitu yenu!Rogue Pastor Ng’ang’a warns!

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

 

READ ALSO: Molo Residents Petition IEBC To Recall MP Kuria Kimani After Showing-up Drunk To An Event

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News