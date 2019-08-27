Swahili
Wanaume wale mtanichezea nitawafunga uto tuvitu yenu!Rogue Pastor Ng’ang’a warns!
Even if Pastor James Ng'ang'a has lot his way we still need #TheReferendumWeWant pic.twitter.com/s1zpXIZJ0Q
— PROFESSIONAL BLOGGER (@Kickers_ass) August 27, 2019
Pastor Ng’ang’a apologises to Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai over death threats https://t.co/Sdyl8BOpiQ pic.twitter.com/p6fKyGHBN0
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 26, 2019
Pastor Ng'ang'a needs to be called out on the outbursts he makes to his congregants; freedom of speech also has limits. #Presspass @MarkMasai pic.twitter.com/JedQ1Zqed1
— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 26, 2019
