Support Kalonzo For 2022 Or We Quit NASA all the Same! Wiper MP Threatens

After a long silence from the NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka during his visit to Germany tending to his wife, now the Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi has come out to threaten that Wiper will desert NASA if ODM will not end its dictatorship in the coalition. He said the party will make the decision and work with it if Raila Odinga’s party doesn’t equally share House committee positions among all NASA partners.

According to Mulyungi, ODM has reserved all top leadership seats in parliament and in all committees which is unfair to other shareholders in the party. “With or without the coalition, Wiper will support Kalonzo for the presidency in 2022. We will not care if NASA leader Raila Odinga will support us or not”, he said.

Mulyungi claims that Kalonzo has asked to be a Presidential candidate in the coalition where Raila is chief for long but in vain. “Kalonzo has asked for this seat for a long time and we are going to support him whether he vies through the coalition or alone,” he said.

Additionally, he believes that the Kamba community will support one of their own hundred percent until he succeeds in leading the republic of Kenya. “All Kambas will definitely support the Wiper party leader even those who defected since there will be no option”, Mulyungi said confidently.

Speaking at his Kalisasi home when he addressed a group of church leaders for a thanksgiving prayer; Mulyungi said that he has a premonition that NASA is headed for a major split if action is not taken immediately to end the wrangles causing cracks; this is because most members are dissatisfied with how things are carried out in the coalition. He called upon the Kamba nation to be ready to support Kalonzo in large numbers so that the community can as well clinch the seat.

This comes at time when the NASA chief has promised his supporters that he will be sworn in as president early 2018.