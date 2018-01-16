STONES FROM EVERYWHERE: Mbadi Denies Writing a Letter Demeaning NASA Affiliate Parties Terming it as Propaganda.

After a letter demeaning NASA affiliate parties alleged to have been from the Orange Democratic Party chairman John Mbadi made rounds on social media, now he(Mbadi) has come out strongly disowning the letter claiming the move is meant to worsen an already bad situation as the coalition is already experiencing cracks over the January 30 swearing in whereby some affiliate parties in NASA feeling sidelined by ODM.

On the same note, the clash in the coalition is over the sharing of slots in Parliamentary leadership where the coalition’s co-principal demanding that ODM sacrifices one slot from the Parliamentary Service Commission for Wiper to get it. However the ODM party, justifies its grabbing of more slots for the fact that it has over 60 percent of the coalition seats in Parliament therefore deserves more slots in the leadership.

The ODM chairman denied the allegations adding that if at all he wanted to address an issue in the party, he could not opt to write a letter but rather talk directly to the party leader. “I did not author that letter. That is pure propaganda. If I am to address our party leader, I would rather call him directly or visit his office than write him a letter,” said Mbadi.

The letter that made rounds on social media had a Court of Arms letterhead, Mbadi’s signature and a “Confidential” stamp on it. It read; “This is to put your minds at ease that we are going into tomorrow’s meeting to defend our positions and not to cede ground. We have invested more in NASA coalition than other party and we refuse to be apologetic about it. ODM has emerged as the dominant partner hence the need to take up more roles to lead the change movement. As such the meeting will be more of an exercise to inform as opposed to a negotiation. Hopefully we will make them see things our way.”

This comes at time when the crisis meeting that was held on Monday to solve issues in the coalition concerning Raila’s end of Month inauguration, ended in a stalemate whereby the three NASA co-principals ganged up against the opposition chief concerning the January 30 swearing in plans.