Ticket prices for Harambee Stars – Tanzania match slashed
Football Kenya Federation (fkf) has slashed ticket prices for CHAN Qualifiers return leg clash pitting Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Tanzania Taifa Stars on Sunday 4th August 2019
The gate charges that were earlier on going for 200/= will now be available for just 100/= with the Federation aiming at a full support for Harambee Stars.
In his tweet the FKF boss Nick Mwendwa also affirmed to the latest development with his tweet stating:
“Harambee stars VS Taifa stars…Kasarani sunday 4th …4pm. Mia kila mahali ! Yaani KES 100 to sit anywhere. Let’s do this Kenya”.
Stars are expected back in the country later in the day and will head straight for residential camping. The winner will face Sudan in the final round of the Qualifiers.
Bandari’s Danson Chatambe feted KPL May’s best
Bandari’s new man Danson Chatambe has been named Kenya Premier League (KPL) May player of the month.
The former Zoo Kericho man scored a total of 5 goals in nine matches played in May and ten in overall that helped his side finish just a place above the chop.
In a event held at the Mbaraki Sports Ground,the former Zoo man expressed his delight and further promising to do much better with his new employer saying;
“I am so pleased to win this award,it was indeed a tough month for us because we were fighting relegation and we needed to avoid going down. I am honored that my efforts has been recognized today though not with Zoo but now at Bandari”.
Chetanbe further added; “I hope to carry on the good performance with Bandari and help the team win titles this season. It is going to be a tough season since we have the CAF Confederation Cup, the league, Super Cup and also defending the Shield. So far am enjoying my stay in Bandari and I promise the fans good results in the new season.”
Chetambe managed a total of 19 votes to beat of Tusker duo of Boniface Muchiri and David Majak who came in second and third respectively.
Harambee Stars held Taifa Stars to a draw in 1st leg match
The Kenyan side under coach Sebastien Migne managed to register a 0-0 draw in the away fixture played in Dar es Salaam, leaving the Taifa Stars with a tough task in the return leg in Nairobi on August 4.
the inexperienced side at the international stage, ensured the Harambee Stars kept a slim advantage ahead of the second leg to be staged in Nairobi next weekend.
Stars will need any kind of win in the return tie in Nairobi to progress to the second and final qualification against Sudan round while a 0-0 draw will send the game to penalties.
We came here with a very depleted squad, a team that was very young and getting a draw is good for us,” Kenya captain Odhiambo said in an interview after the match.
The Kariobangi sharks keeper John Oyemba kept his side in the game after pulling off a number of saves to deny the Tanzanian side an advantage.
“We will give our best and get the win which can take us to the next stage. We fought here and managed to get a draw and we can do the same but get the win which we need to progress.” said the Kenyan skipper
The second leg will take place at Moi Stadium, Kasarani on Sunday, with ticket prices going at Ksh 100.
Nick Mwenda Confident on AFCON 2021 qualification
“We have a chance, we stand a good chance to make it to the Afcon finals again,” Mwendwa told Goal in a recent interview.
“All we need to do is to win our home matches and get a perfect result away from home. It is a tricky group of course, but we will work hard to get the job done.”
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa expressed his confidence in the team and is sure they will make it past the group stage and earn a second straight appearance at Afcon.
The Harambee stars will begin there campaign with an away match against Egypt in November and follow up with a return home to face Togo in Nairobi. Kenya also faces Comoro Island at home as the third game before playing the same team away in their fourth group fixture.
The 2021 tournament will be held in Cameroon and will also see 24 teams battle for the title.
Victor Wanyama to stay at Tottenham next season.
After speculations of Victor Wanyama leaving the English Club after the signing of Tanguy Ndombele, costing them 65m pounds, meant he would be Wanyama’s replacement. The Kenyan Midfielder refuted claims of any team pursuing his signature and was not thinking about moving out of the club.
“I will be back in training with Spurs next week. I do not want to dwell much on speculations because it’s normal for a player to be linked with other clubs when the transfer window is open but I’m not going anywhere,” Wanyama said in a interview with ESPN.
“I have not spoken to any other team because I aim to remain at Spurs and to help my team next season. I have a running contract with Tottenham which I intend to honor.”
Victor Wanyama managed to make only 13 appearances after an injury plagued season with 1 goal against Liverpool that earned him the goal of the month. he aims at an injury free season with the Premier League starting in 18 days.
“In football, anything can happen. Things can change really quick. For now, I am on holiday, I am enjoying time with my family after a long season with the club and national team during the Africa Cup of Nations. It’s time to relax a little ahead of the new season.”
Wanyama is currently in Kenya hosting the Wanyama Royal Charity Cup tournament, which has attracted guests such as the Deputy President William Ruto. The project aims to sensitize the youth on the importance of investing into a healthy lifestyle focusing on key pointers like health, nutrition, and education, as a way of developing professional careers that attain longevity.