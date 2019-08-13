SJAK 2018/19 Awards: Boniface Muchiri,Enosh Ochieng and Allan Wanga shortlisted for MVP

Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) 2018/2019 season nominees shortlisted.

In an event held on Tuesday 13 August at Hotel Boulevard, SJAK in conjunction with main sponsors electronics company LG shortlisted candidates who will be feted for their exemplary performance last season.

Bandari’s Faruk Shikalo,Kevin Omondi -SoNy Sugar and Justin Ndikumana – Sofapaka to closely contest for golden glove award. Fainus Jacobs – Sofapaka, Joash Onyango – Gor Mahia, Brian Otieno – Bandari and Kelvin Wesonga – SoNy Sugar for defender of the year award.

The midfield category will have Tusker’s Boniface Muchiri,Abadalla Hassan- Bandari,Francis Kahata- Gor Mahia ,Cliff Nyakea – Mathare United and Danson Chetambe -Zoo Kericho.

Daivd Majak – Tusker ,Joshua Nyatini – Sony Sugar,Daniel Sakari – KK Homeboyz and Danson Dwang – Nzoia Sugar all make the cut for Young/New player of the year category with most coveted award MVP will have Enosh Ochieng – Ulinzi Stars,Allan Wanga – KK Homeboyz, Umaru Kasumba – Sofapaka, Boniface Muchiri – Tusker and Francis Kahata- Gor Mahia all in race.

SJAK 2018/2019 nominees

Golden Glove

Faruk Shikalo

Justin Ndikumana

Kevin Omondi

Samuel Odhiambo – Western Stima

Morgan Alube – Chemelil Sugar

Omar Adisa – KCB

Defenders

Brian Otieno -Bandari

David Owino – Mathare United

Fainus Jacobs – Sofapaka

Kelvin Wesonga – SoNy Sugar

Joash Onyango- Gor Mahia

Harun Shakava – Gor Mahia.

Midfielders

Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia

Cliff Nyakea – Mathare United

Bonface Muchiri – Tusker

Danson Chatambe – Zoo Kericho

Whyvone Isuza – AFC Leopards

Abdallah Hassan – Bandari

New young player

David Majak – Tusker

Jackson Dwang – Nzoia Sugar

Moses Mudavadi – Bandari

Daniel Sakari – Kakamega Homeboyz

Joshua Nyatini – SoNy Sugar

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia

Joash Onyango – Gor Mahia

Umaru Kasumba – Sofapaka

Enosh Ochieng – Ulinzi Stars

Allan Wanga – KK Homeboyz

Boniface Muchiri – Tusker Fc

Coach of the year

Hassan Oktay – Gor Mahia

John Baraza – Sofapaka

Patrick Odhiambo – SoNy Sugar

Benard Mwalala – Bandari

Robert Matano – Tusker

Francis Kimanzi – Mathare United

Final list will of three nominees per category will be done on Friday while the awards will take place next week on Monday.