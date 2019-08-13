Sports
SJAK 2018/19 Awards: Boniface Muchiri,Enosh Ochieng and Allan Wanga shortlisted for MVP
Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) 2018/2019 season nominees shortlisted.
In an event held on Tuesday 13 August at Hotel Boulevard, SJAK in conjunction with main sponsors electronics company LG shortlisted candidates who will be feted for their exemplary performance last season.
Bandari’s Faruk Shikalo,Kevin Omondi -SoNy Sugar and Justin Ndikumana – Sofapaka to closely contest for golden glove award. Fainus Jacobs – Sofapaka, Joash Onyango – Gor Mahia, Brian Otieno – Bandari and Kelvin Wesonga – SoNy Sugar for defender of the year award.
The midfield category will have Tusker’s Boniface Muchiri,Abadalla Hassan- Bandari,Francis Kahata- Gor Mahia ,Cliff Nyakea – Mathare United and Danson Chetambe -Zoo Kericho.
Daivd Majak – Tusker ,Joshua Nyatini – Sony Sugar,Daniel Sakari – KK Homeboyz and Danson Dwang – Nzoia Sugar all make the cut for Young/New player of the year category with most coveted award MVP will have Enosh Ochieng – Ulinzi Stars,Allan Wanga – KK Homeboyz, Umaru Kasumba – Sofapaka, Boniface Muchiri – Tusker and Francis Kahata- Gor Mahia all in race.
SJAK 2018/2019 nominees
Golden Glove
Faruk Shikalo
Justin Ndikumana
Kevin Omondi
Samuel Odhiambo – Western Stima
Morgan Alube – Chemelil Sugar
Omar Adisa – KCB
Defenders
Brian Otieno -Bandari
David Owino – Mathare United
Fainus Jacobs – Sofapaka
Kelvin Wesonga – SoNy Sugar
Joash Onyango- Gor Mahia
Harun Shakava – Gor Mahia.
Midfielders
Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia
Cliff Nyakea – Mathare United
Bonface Muchiri – Tusker
Danson Chatambe – Zoo Kericho
Whyvone Isuza – AFC Leopards
Abdallah Hassan – Bandari
New young player
David Majak – Tusker
Jackson Dwang – Nzoia Sugar
Moses Mudavadi – Bandari
Daniel Sakari – Kakamega Homeboyz
Joshua Nyatini – SoNy Sugar
Most Valuable Player (MVP)
Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia
Joash Onyango – Gor Mahia
Umaru Kasumba – Sofapaka
Enosh Ochieng – Ulinzi Stars
Allan Wanga – KK Homeboyz
Boniface Muchiri – Tusker Fc
Coach of the year
Hassan Oktay – Gor Mahia
John Baraza – Sofapaka
Patrick Odhiambo – SoNy Sugar
Benard Mwalala – Bandari
Robert Matano – Tusker
Francis Kimanzi – Mathare United
Final list will of three nominees per category will be done on Friday while the awards will take place next week on Monday.