Official: Gor Mahia names Muguna new captain

Reigning Kenya Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have named a new capatain after the departure of former club capatain Harun Shakava.

Gor Mahia have confirmed Kenneth Muguna as the club’s new captain replacing Harun Shakava who left last month to join Zambian side Nkana Fc.

The former Western Stima and Palos Fc midfielder becomes the club’s new captain in his second stint with K’ogalo having departed Gor Mahia for Albania side FK Tirana. In a move that failed to materialize for the player,Muguna made a surprise return to the club late last year going on to help Gor win record 18th Kenya Premier League title and subsequently playing a huge role in propelling the club to first ever CAF Confederations Cup quarter finals stage.

READ ALSO:

Muguna’s appointment comes just hours after the club had appointed Brit Steven Pollack as new head coach and unveiling of assistant head coach Patrick Odhiambo and seventeen new players .

Muguna’s first task as the club’s will be on Sunday away in Burundi where Gor will be taking on Burundian champions Aigle Noir .

The club also confirmed the appointment of Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango as the club’s deputy captain.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.