Sports
Meet The New Gor Mahia Briton Coach Steve Polack
A day after Coach Oktay resigned, Kenya’s football giants have already got a new coach from Britain who will be unveiled by the team’s management on Thursday.
The new coach, Steve Polack, will sign a two-year contract on Thursday and then head straight to Bujumbura Friday morning for Sunday’s Champions League first round first leg clash. This will be his first major assignment to ensure Kogallo scoops a win against Burundian counterparts Aigle Noir Makamba FC in the preliminaries of the 2019/2020 Caf Champions League.
“The club has decided to settle swiftly on Steven Polack as the task ahead is huge. We have a match on Sunday [August 11] and the team should also be ready for the league as soon as possible,” said a source from Kogallo.
READ ALSO:BREAKING: Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay resigns
Hassan Oktay left the club after just one season in charge. However, Polack recently coached Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and has also had stints at Berekum Chelsea. The former RoPS and FC Inter Turku defender has also coached a number of Finish clubs, which include Inter Kutu, FC ESpoo, FC KooTeePee, AC Oulu and KPV.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Why Oparanya Has Sacked His Entire Revenue Staff At Kakamega County Government
-
News2 days ago
Woman Kills Self After Breast Cancer Diagnosis.
-
News2 days ago
Luo Council of Elders Summon Okoth’s Widow.
-
Politics2 days ago
The Secret Plans To Ensure Interior CS Fred Matiangi Succeeds Uhuru In 2022
-
News1 day ago
Renowned City Lawyers Hired to Represent Betting Companies Over Paybill Suspension.
-
News1 day ago
Are Top Mombasa Politicians Behind The Wave Of Attacks In Bamburi?
-
News2 days ago
Naivasha Accident Claims Three Lives, Including a Minor.
-
Business1 day ago
Equity Bank appoints new Managing Director