Meet The New Gor Mahia Briton Coach Steve Polack

A day after Coach Oktay resigned, Kenya’s football giants have already got a new coach from Britain who will be unveiled by the team’s management on Thursday.

The new coach, Steve Polack, will sign a two-year contract on Thursday and then head straight to Bujumbura Friday morning for Sunday’s Champions League first round first leg clash. This will be his first major assignment to ensure Kogallo scoops a win against Burundian counterparts Aigle Noir Makamba FC in the preliminaries of the 2019/2020 Caf Champions League.

“The club has decided to settle swiftly on Steven Polack as the task ahead is huge. We have a match on Sunday [August 11] and the team should also be ready for the league as soon as possible,” said a source from Kogallo.

Hassan Oktay left the club after just one season in charge. However, Polack recently coached Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and has also had stints at Berekum Chelsea. The former RoPS and FC Inter Turku defender has also coached a number of Finish clubs, which include Inter Kutu, FC ESpoo, FC KooTeePee, AC Oulu and KPV.

