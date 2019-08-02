Sports
Manchester United signing of Harry Maguire in Groundbreaking deal
Manchester United have completed the £80 million (Sh10 billion) signing of Harry Maguire after their previous £70 million (Sh9 billion) bid was rejected by premier league opponents Leicester City Football Club.
The becomes United’s third summer signing following Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James who arrived from Swansea.
This deal places Maguire as the world’s most expensive defender, after breaking the £75 million (Sh9.3 billion) Liverpool paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk during the January 2018 transfer window.
The defender made his England debut in August 2017 and was part of the side that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
United are still keen on securing transfers for other players including one for Paulo Dybala from Juventus.
EPL Transfers: Everton signs Gbamin
English Premier League side Everton have completed the signing of Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin for undisclosed fee.
Gbamin joins Toffees on five year contract that will see him stay till 2024. Shortly having put pen to paper Gbamin expressed his delight on joining Everton;
“It’s a big moment with a lot of emotion and now it’s on me to prove on the pitch why they bought me,”
“I’m excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition so I didn’t think for more than a moment – I wanted to come here. I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch.” Gbamin told everton tv.
He becomes Everton’s fourth summer signing after Andrea Gomes, Jonas Lossl and Fabian Delph.
Harambee Stars international John Avire pens with Egyptian side Tanta SC
Harambee Stars striker John Avire has put pen to paper with Egyptian second tire side Tanta SC for undisclosed fee.
The bully forward joins Tanta SC from former Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Fc after successfully trying out with the second division side. He will be become the second Kenyan turning out for an Egyptian club joining Cliff Nyakeya who joined top tire side Al Masr in July.
Prior to his move,the Harambee Stars forward was involved in a transfer saga that also got Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthoni in trouble over his alleged involvement in the strikers move to Egypt.
Termed young prospect and one for the future, the former Bandari and Sofapaka striker will lead Tanta’s forward line in persuit for goals and glory.
BREAKING: KPL side Sofapaka Fc secures new sponsorship deal
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka Fc have landed a lucrative sponsorship deal with a Portuguese based sports company Living 3D Holdings Limited.
Former Kenya Premier League champions Sofapaka will have Living 3D Holdings Limited a company based in Portugal as new sponsors. In the deal signed Friday afternoon in Nairobi,will see Sofapaka having a foreign coach and five foreign players to it’s ranks to ensure positive results . It will also have both parties share proceeds from players sold in the further with the company doing marketing of the players in Europe and Asia.
“We are excited to be in partnership with Sofapaka. I have read about the team and I’m happy to be part of them now. We are based in Singapore but do business in many countries across the world,” said Pereira.
On his part the club’s president Mr Kalekwa said the deal will cater for players salaries and other expenses. He further revealed that Living 3D Holdings Limited will patner mother sponsor Betika.com who since had slashed their sponsorship package from 50M annually to partly 15M annually.
BREAKING : Arsenal signs Nicholas Pepe
Arsenal have signed Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club record fee of £72m.
The Ivorian international has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates that will see him stay at the Emirates till 2024.
The speedy winger come striker choose Arsenal after the North London side tabled a better offer than Napoli who were closing on the Ivorian.
With the deal officially sealed Nicolas Pepe becomes Arsenal most expensive signing in history valued £ 72M. He joins the ranks of Mesut Ozil £ 34M, Alexander Lacazette £43M and Pierre – Emerick Aubameyang £ 56M as Arsenals most expensive acquisitions.