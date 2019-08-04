Harambee Stars line up against Tanzania named

Karibonangi Sharsk trio of Duke Abuya , Sydney Lokale and John Oyemba all start for Harambee Stars in return leg clash against Tanzania.

Harambee Stars tactician Sebastian Migne has handed Sydney Lokale a starting breath replacing Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng who picked a knock in yesterday’s last training session.

READ ALSO: Treasury Blamed for KRA’s Missed Target.

Also making a return is Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno who wasn’t part of first leg tie in Dar El Saalam due to suspension,he will paetner Joash Onyango, Michael Kibwage and Cliffton Miheso at the back.

Starting Lineup

John Oyemba (GK)

Philemon Otieno

Cliffton Miheso

MikeKibwage

Joash Onyango

DennisOdhiambi (C)

Samuel Onyango

Kenneth Muguna

SydneyLokale

WhyvoneIsuza

DukeAbuya

Substitutes

James Saruni

David Owino

Benard Oginga

Ibrahim Shambi

Boniface Muchiri

PatilahOmoto

Enosh Ochieng

A win for either side will have them play Sudan in the final round of qualifier matches with the tournament being staged in Cameroon.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.