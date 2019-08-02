Harambee Stars international John Avire pens with Egyptian side Tanta SC

Harambee Stars striker John Avire has put pen to paper with Egyptian second tire side Tanta SC for undisclosed fee.

The bully forward joins Tanta SC from former Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Fc after successfully trying out with the second division side. He will be become the second Kenyan turning out for an Egyptian club joining Cliff Nyakeya who joined top tire side Al Masr in July.

Prior to his move,the Harambee Stars forward was involved in a transfer saga that also got Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthoni in trouble over his alleged involvement in the strikers move to Egypt.

Termed young prospect and one for the future, the former Bandari and Sofapaka striker will lead Tanta’s forward line in persuit for goals and glory.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.