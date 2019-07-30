Sports
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne calls on fans support ahead of Sundays match
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne has assured fans victory against Tanzania on Sunday whilst calling for support.
Speaking to the press after evening session ,Migne has promised the country a win while also calling for fans support ahead of the Sunday duel.
” We are focused on sailing through with our main focus being on winning the the match on regular time. We need to at least a goal or more to be safe and that is why I called two more offensive players to improve on our attack.”
He further added “I call on the media to help me on this by rallying fans to turn up in numbers because we need a large crowd come Sunday which will be good for the boys.” Said Migne
Harambee Stars will host Tanzania on Sunday in the return leg match at the Moi Kasarani stadium.
KPL newbies Wazito captures forgein duo
Money bags Wazito Fc have landed foreign duo of Karim Nizigiyimana Burundian and Rwandese Abuoba Sibomana ahead of the new KPL season.
In a move to strengthen their ranks ,newly promoted KPL side Wazito have finally secured the services of defenders Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana. The two have been training with Wazito for a while before putting pen to paper Tuesday morning.
The duo have had a stint in the Kenya Premier League turning out for reigning championship Gor Mahia before moving out with Sibomana joining Ryan Sports and Nizigiyimana turning out for Uganda’s Vipers Sports Club.
Ivorian Nicolas Pepe lands in for medicals ahead of Arsenal move
Nicolas Pepe is set to join Arsenal after landing in London for medicals.
The Ivorian had a good season with French Ligue one side Lille scoring a total of 22 goals and assisting 13 others will join the Gunners who have so far landed Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos, and William Saliba.
“Arsenal are on course to confirm the €80m club-record signing of Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe from Lille later this week. The 24-year-old winger/forward has arrived in London & will undergo a medical today before signing a five-year contract at the Emirates” posted on Twitter by journalist David Orstein .
Pepe will become club-record signing by the North London based side.
Gor Mahia leaves club for days off
Kenya Premier League(KPL) champions Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has left the club for family related issues.
The development was confirmed by the club through it’s media outlets which stated that the coach will leave the club for Turkey on Tuesday to attend to family issues. The statement further reads that the tactician will report back in about five days time.
“TEAM NEWS……
Head coach Hassan Oktay has been accorded a few days off duty to attend to personal family matters back at his native home in Turkey.
We are wishing him safe flight home as he hit the runway tomorrow.”#Sirkal
However word has it that the coach has not been happy with the office concerning the club’s transfer business in which he hasn’t been consulted and it’s believed that the disagreement could be a factor to his departure.
Should the differences not be solved then the Turkish born coach will level the club and will be remembered for having steered Gor Mahia in winning the KPL last season and subsequently leading the club to a quarter final slot in the CAF Confederations Cup .
In his absence assistant head coach Patrick Odhiambo will take full charge of the team.
Bandari’s Danson Chatambe feted KPL May’s best
Bandari’s new man Danson Chatambe has been named Kenya Premier League (KPL) May player of the month.
The former Zoo Kericho man scored a total of 5 goals in nine matches played in May and ten in overall that helped his side finish just a place above the chop.
In a event held at the Mbaraki Sports Ground,the former Zoo man expressed his delight and further promising to do much better with his new employer saying;
“I am so pleased to win this award,it was indeed a tough month for us because we were fighting relegation and we needed to avoid going down. I am honored that my efforts has been recognized today though not with Zoo but now at Bandari”.
Chetanbe further added; “I hope to carry on the good performance with Bandari and help the team win titles this season. It is going to be a tough season since we have the CAF Confederation Cup, the league, Super Cup and also defending the Shield. So far am enjoying my stay in Bandari and I promise the fans good results in the new season.”
Chetambe managed a total of 19 votes to beat of Tusker duo of Boniface Muchiri and David Majak who came in second and third respectively.