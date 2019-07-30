Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne calls on fans support ahead of Sundays match

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne has assured fans victory against Tanzania on Sunday whilst calling for support.

Speaking to the press after evening session ,Migne has promised the country a win while also calling for fans support ahead of the Sunday duel.

” We are focused on sailing through with our main focus being on winning the the match on regular time. We need to at least a goal or more to be safe and that is why I called two more offensive players to improve on our attack.”

He further added “I call on the media to help me on this by rallying fans to turn up in numbers because we need a large crowd come Sunday which will be good for the boys.” Said Migne

Harambee Stars will host Tanzania on Sunday in the return leg match at the Moi Kasarani stadium.