Gor Mahia’s CAF CL squad named

English Premier League side Everton have completed the signing of Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin for undisclosed fee.

Gbamin joins Toffees on five year contract that will see him stay till 2024. Shortly having put pen to paper Gbamin expressed his delight on joining Everton;

“It’s a big moment with a lot of emotion and now it’s on me to prove on the pitch why they bought me,”

“I’m excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition so I didn’t think for more than a moment – I wanted to come here. I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch.” Gbamin told everton tv.

He becomes Everton’s fourth summer signing after Andrea Gomes, Jonas Lossl and Fabian Delph.