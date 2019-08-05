Sports
Gor Mahia’s CAF CL squad named
Kenya’s Gor Mahia have named a 23 man squad for CAF Champions League preliminary round matches.
Ivorian Gislain Yikpe Gnamien and Gahanian Francis Afriyie are among seven new faces who have been included in the 23 man squad. Others include Tanzanian Dickson Ambundo, Tobias Otieno,,Curtis Wekesa, Maurice Ojwang and keeper David Mapigano.
Below is the squad;
Goalkeepers
Fredrick Odhiambo,David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch
Defenders
Wellington Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang.
Midfielders
Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Bonifae Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango.
Forwards
DennisOliech, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.
Gor will face Burundi’s Aigle Noir CS in the first leg slated for Urukundo Stadium at Ngozi between August 9th – 11th with the second leg in a fortnight.
Harambee Stars line up against Tanzania named
Karibonangi Sharsk trio of Duke Abuya , Sydney Lokale and John Oyemba all start for Harambee Stars in return leg clash against Tanzania.
Harambee Stars tactician Sebastian Migne has handed Sydney Lokale a starting breath replacing Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng who picked a knock in yesterday’s last training session.
Also making a return is Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno who wasn’t part of first leg tie in Dar El Saalam due to suspension,he will paetner Joash Onyango, Michael Kibwage and Cliffton Miheso at the back.
Starting Lineup
John Oyemba (GK)
Philemon Otieno
Cliffton Miheso
MikeKibwage
Joash Onyango
DennisOdhiambi (C)
Samuel Onyango
Kenneth Muguna
SydneyLokale
WhyvoneIsuza
DukeAbuya
Substitutes
James Saruni
David Owino
Benard Oginga
Ibrahim Shambi
Boniface Muchiri
PatilahOmoto
Enosh Ochieng
A win for either side will have them play Sudan in the final round of qualifier matches with the tournament being staged in Cameroon.
EPL Transfers: Everton signs Gbamin
English Premier League side Everton have completed the signing of Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin for undisclosed fee.
Gbamin joins Toffees on five year contract that will see him stay till 2024. Shortly having put pen to paper Gbamin expressed his delight on joining Everton;
“It’s a big moment with a lot of emotion and now it’s on me to prove on the pitch why they bought me,”
“I’m excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition so I didn’t think for more than a moment – I wanted to come here. I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch.” Gbamin told everton tv.
He becomes Everton’s fourth summer signing after Andrea Gomes, Jonas Lossl and Fabian Delph.
Harambee Stars international John Avire pens with Egyptian side Tanta SC
Harambee Stars striker John Avire has put pen to paper with Egyptian second tire side Tanta SC for undisclosed fee.
The bully forward joins Tanta SC from former Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Fc after successfully trying out with the second division side. He will be become the second Kenyan turning out for an Egyptian club joining Cliff Nyakeya who joined top tire side Al Masr in July.
Prior to his move,the Harambee Stars forward was involved in a transfer saga that also got Football Kenya Federation CEO Robert Muthoni in trouble over his alleged involvement in the strikers move to Egypt.
Termed young prospect and one for the future, the former Bandari and Sofapaka striker will lead Tanta’s forward line in persuit for goals and glory.
Manchester United signing of Harry Maguire in Groundbreaking deal
Manchester United have completed the £80 million (Sh10 billion) signing of Harry Maguire after their previous £70 million (Sh9 billion) bid was rejected by premier league opponents Leicester City Football Club.
The becomes United’s third summer signing following Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James who arrived from Swansea.
This deal places Maguire as the world’s most expensive defender, after breaking the £75 million (Sh9.3 billion) Liverpool paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk during the January 2018 transfer window.
The defender made his England debut in August 2017 and was part of the side that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
United are still keen on securing transfers for other players including one for Paulo Dybala from Juventus.