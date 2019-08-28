Gor Mahia Terminates Dennis Oliech’s Contract

Gor Mahia Football Club has terminated Dennis Oliech’s contract over misconduct issues and poor performance.

Dennis Oliech had signed a two year deal with the club in February 2019, with a monthly salary of 350,000 shillings.

The club issued an official statement indicating that it had terminated Oliech’s contract over continued poor performance, a series of misconduct cases.

“In pursuance of the provisions of clause 6 of your player agreement contract entered into with Gor Mahia Football Club, we hereby write to advise you that we have terminated your contract with immediate effect on grounds of Just Cause as also stipulated in FIFA Article 14 Regulations of the Statues and Transfer of players.

“You are and have been guilty of serious misconduct and continued poor performance on the field of play. You have absented yourself on numerous days from training without permission from the head coach, team manager or any other duly authorised club official,” read Gor Mahia’s statement.

The club also pointed out that Oliech has presented himself as a candidate for the Kibra parliamentary seat, a move that would portray the club in a bad light.

“You have also offered yourself as a candidate for popular political elections, a move that is likely to portray the club in a bad light, cause disaffection among club supporters and fans, a step that is inconsistent with and inimical to your standing as the club’s football player. Further, you have posted a photograph of yourself in the social media donning the club’s jersey indicating your political intentions,” stated Gor Mahia.