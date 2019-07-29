Gor Mahia leaves club for days off

Kenya Premier League(KPL) champions Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has left the club for family related issues.

The development was confirmed by the club through it’s media outlets which stated that the coach will leave the club for Turkey on Tuesday to attend to family issues. The statement further reads that the tactician will report back in about five days time.

“TEAM NEWS……

Head coach Hassan Oktay has been accorded a few days off duty to attend to personal family matters back at his native home in Turkey.

We are wishing him safe flight home as he hit the runway tomorrow.”#Sirkal

However word has it that the coach has not been happy with the office concerning the club’s transfer business in which he hasn’t been consulted and it’s believed that the disagreement could be a factor to his departure.

Should the differences not be solved then the Turkish born coach will level the club and will be remembered for having steered Gor Mahia in winning the KPL last season and subsequently leading the club to a quarter final slot in the CAF Confederations Cup .

In his absence assistant head coach Patrick Odhiambo will take full charge of the team.