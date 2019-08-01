Former Gor Mahia forward Erisa Sekisambu joins KCCA of Uganda

Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) side KCCA has completed the signature of forward Erisa Sekisambu from Gor Mahia.

The former Gor Mahia foward has this afternoon put pen to paper with the Kampala based side on one year deal contract . Sekisambu joins KCCA having spent a season with Kenyan gaints Gor Mahia.

“I am glad to be joining a winning team, because my ambition is to win trophies. I can’t wait to get started.” Sekisambu said while speaking on the clubs press after comppetein his move.

The former Vipers SC,SC Villa ,Express and URA forward becomes the club’s first signing ahead of the new sesson.