Former Gor Mahia forward Erisa Sekisambu joins KCCA of Uganda
Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) side KCCA has completed the signature of forward Erisa Sekisambu from Gor Mahia.
The former Gor Mahia foward has this afternoon put pen to paper with the Kampala based side on one year deal contract . Sekisambu joins KCCA having spent a season with Kenyan gaints Gor Mahia.
“I am glad to be joining a winning team, because my ambition is to win trophies. I can’t wait to get started.” Sekisambu said while speaking on the clubs press after comppetein his move.
The former Vipers SC,SC Villa ,Express and URA forward becomes the club’s first signing ahead of the new sesson.
Coach Matano clears air on Mieno and George Odhiambo at Tusker
Tusker head coach Robert Matano sheds light on Humphrey Mieno and George Odhiambo’s prensence at Tusker Fc
Speaking after their friendly match against fellow KPL side Ulinzi Stars,Matano said the duo formerly with St George’s and Gor Mahia are being accessed with no deal having been reached. ” We are having both Mieno and Odhiambo traning with us. I contacted George Odhiambo to come train with us because it’s been a while I last saw him play but nothing so far has been reached. We are assessing him before making a final determination.”
He further clarified that former player Humphrey Mieno is training with them; Well for Mieno he is traning with us ,we haven’t talked on any possible move but then once we do so we shall get you informed.”
In the early morning friendly match Tusker emerged winners beating Ulinzi Stars 2:1.
Ticket selling points for Kenya – Tanzania match named
Ticket selling points for Harambee Stars return leg match against Tanzania on Sunday named.
Kenya will host neighbours Tanzania in CHAN qualifier return leg tie on Sunday. The match will be staged at the Moi Kasarani Stadium with tickets going for a flat rate price of 100/=
Football Kenya Federation has announced ticket selling points of the match which will be opened on game day. Fans will purchase tickets at Safari Park Hotel along Thika road, Ngomongo Police Station,Kenya Cinema in town and and Kasarani outside Gate 12
Harambee Stars will be hoping to make it past Tanzania to book a date with Sudaj
Broke Harambee Stars CHAN return leg match in limbo
Kenya’s National team Harambee Stars could fail to honour CHAN Qualifier return leg clash against Tanzania on Sunday due to lack of resources.
The team jetted back on Monday having played out to a barren draw in Dar El Salaam and has been in residential camp preparing for the return leg match.
But Stars preparation may go to waste with the Federation citing lack of funds for the return leg match this as per the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) acting CEO Barry Otieno who stated:
“We have not received any money from the government towards Chan preparations and we travelled to Tanzania to play the first leg without money,”
“We are, however, hopeful the government will do something before the weekend match otherwise we will face Caf sanctions if we miss the return leg,” Barry added.
Harambee Stars will take on Tanzania on Sunday with their opponents expected in the country on Friday.
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne calls on fans support ahead of Sundays match
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastian Migne has assured fans victory against Tanzania on Sunday whilst calling for support.
Speaking to the press after evening session ,Migne has promised the country a win while also calling for fans support ahead of the Sunday duel.
” We are focused on sailing through with our main focus being on winning the the match on regular time. We need to at least a goal or more to be safe and that is why I called two more offensive players to improve on our attack.”
He further added “I call on the media to help me on this by rallying fans to turn up in numbers because we need a large crowd come Sunday which will be good for the boys.” Said Migne
Harambee Stars will host Tanzania on Sunday in the return leg match at the Moi Kasarani stadium.