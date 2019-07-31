Coach Matano clears air on Mieno and George Odhiambo at Tusker

Tusker head coach Robert Matano sheds light on Humphrey Mieno and George Odhiambo’s prensence at Tusker Fc

Speaking after their friendly match against fellow KPL side Ulinzi Stars,Matano said the duo formerly with St George’s and Gor Mahia are being accessed with no deal having been reached. ” We are having both Mieno and Odhiambo traning with us. I contacted George Odhiambo to come train with us because it’s been a while I last saw him play but nothing so far has been reached. We are assessing him before making a final determination.”

He further clarified that former player Humphrey Mieno is training with them; Well for Mieno he is traning with us ,we haven’t talked on any possible move but then once we do so we shall get you informed.”

In the early morning friendly match Tusker emerged winners beating Ulinzi Stars 2:1.