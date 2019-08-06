BREAKING: SoNy Sugar FC secures Quantdragon Limited sponsorship.

The club will now be sponsored by Quantdragon Limited, a technology company based in Hong Kong, on an annual renewable contract basis.

The memorandum of agreement was signed today by the company’s Acting Managing Director Mr James Oluoch and Mr Robin Weng, the country’s CEO.

Part of the deal also reveal that the club will have foreign based players in it’s ranks as well experienced head coach with a technical director as well.

Having been faced by financial constraints in last past season SoNy have finally landed sponsorship deal that will lessen the teams financial woes.

The situation has since led to a mass exodus of first team players in the current transfer window with partly seven players staying put. The team finally resumed pre-season preparations Monday evening under the watchdog of assistant head coach Slyvester Wanyama ,Marwa Chamberi and Samuel Odhiambo.

With sponsorship matter sorted ,the team is expected to move quick in making pontential signings and preparations in time with less than four weeks to go before the 2019/20 season officially kicks off.

In the recently revealed season fixture,the Awendo based side will kick start the new campaign at home hosting bankers KCB,before making a road trip to Sudi where they will take on Nzoia Sugar before hosting coastal side Bandari Fc .

The 2006 champions have appointed former AFC Leopards and Thika United coach James Nandwa as the new head coach while former Harambee Stars and Sofapaka team manager Mr Willis Waliaula as the technical director. The club will maintain Slyvester Wanyama, Marwa Chamberi and Samuel Odhiambo as first and second assistant coach with Odhiambo being the goal keeper trainer.