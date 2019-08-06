Sports
BREAKING: SoNy Sugar FC secures Quantdragon Limited sponsorship.
The club will now be sponsored by Quantdragon Limited, a technology company based in Hong Kong, on an annual renewable contract basis.
The memorandum of agreement was signed today by the company’s Acting Managing Director Mr James Oluoch and Mr Robin Weng, the country’s CEO.
Part of the deal also reveal that the club will have foreign based players in it’s ranks as well experienced head coach with a technical director as well.
Having been faced by financial constraints in last past season SoNy have finally landed sponsorship deal that will lessen the teams financial woes.
The situation has since led to a mass exodus of first team players in the current transfer window with partly seven players staying put. The team finally resumed pre-season preparations Monday evening under the watchdog of assistant head coach Slyvester Wanyama ,Marwa Chamberi and Samuel Odhiambo.
With sponsorship matter sorted ,the team is expected to move quick in making pontential signings and preparations in time with less than four weeks to go before the 2019/20 season officially kicks off.
In the recently revealed season fixture,the Awendo based side will kick start the new campaign at home hosting bankers KCB,before making a road trip to Sudi where they will take on Nzoia Sugar before hosting coastal side Bandari Fc .
The 2006 champions have appointed former AFC Leopards and Thika United coach James Nandwa as the new head coach while former Harambee Stars and Sofapaka team manager Mr Willis Waliaula as the technical director. The club will maintain Slyvester Wanyama, Marwa Chamberi and Samuel Odhiambo as first and second assistant coach with Odhiambo being the goal keeper trainer.
BREAKING: Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay resigns
Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has resigned from the club Tuesday 6th August.
The Turkish tactician left the club last week on a five days break to attend to personal and family related issues upon which was expected back for duty on Tuesday. However this did not happen with the coach writing to the club’s chairman tendering his resignation from the club.
In his letter , Oktay has been forced to resign due to unsolved personal issues further he has wished the club the best in the forthcoming assignments. His resignation as on the clubs website reads;
“Kindly accept my resignation as Gor Mahia FC head coach effective today, the sixth day of August 2019. As you are aware, the decision has been forced on me by the personal challenges I am facing back here in Europe.
I wish to thank you and the entire club, including the fans for the opportunity you accorded me to manage this great club. I also wish you guys all the best in your forthcoming assignments.” Said Oktay.
On their party the club has accepted coach Oktay’s wish to terminate his contract and thanked him for his services during his one year stint at the club. Further the club wishes to convey prayers for Oktay’s situation to get better.
Oktay leaves having made history leading Gor Mahia to first ever CAF Confederations Cup quater final stage and equally winning a record 18th Kenya Premier League title
Despite deputy head coach Patrick Odhiambo preparing the team, K’ogalo is set to appoint Englisman Steven Pollack as the new head coach tomorrow.
Gor Mahia’s CAF CL squad named
Kenya’s Gor Mahia have named a 23 man squad for CAF Champions League preliminary round matches.
Ivorian Gislain Yikpe Gnamien and Gahanian Francis Afriyie are among seven new faces who have been included in the 23 man squad. Others include Tanzanian Dickson Ambundo, Tobias Otieno,,Curtis Wekesa, Maurice Ojwang and keeper David Mapigano.
Below is the squad;
Goalkeepers
Fredrick Odhiambo,David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch
Defenders
Wellington Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang.
Midfielders
Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Bonifae Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango.
Forwards
DennisOliech, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.
Gor will face Burundi’s Aigle Noir CS in the first leg slated for Urukundo Stadium at Ngozi between August 9th – 11th with the second leg in a fortnight.
Harambee Stars line up against Tanzania named
Karibonangi Sharsk trio of Duke Abuya , Sydney Lokale and John Oyemba all start for Harambee Stars in return leg clash against Tanzania.
Harambee Stars tactician Sebastian Migne has handed Sydney Lokale a starting breath replacing Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng who picked a knock in yesterday’s last training session.
Also making a return is Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno who wasn’t part of first leg tie in Dar El Saalam due to suspension,he will paetner Joash Onyango, Michael Kibwage and Cliffton Miheso at the back.
Starting Lineup
John Oyemba (GK)
Philemon Otieno
Cliffton Miheso
MikeKibwage
Joash Onyango
DennisOdhiambi (C)
Samuel Onyango
Kenneth Muguna
SydneyLokale
WhyvoneIsuza
DukeAbuya
Substitutes
James Saruni
David Owino
Benard Oginga
Ibrahim Shambi
Boniface Muchiri
PatilahOmoto
Enosh Ochieng
A win for either side will have them play Sudan in the final round of qualifier matches with the tournament being staged in Cameroon.
EPL Transfers: Everton signs Gbamin
English Premier League side Everton have completed the signing of Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin for undisclosed fee.
Gbamin joins Toffees on five year contract that will see him stay till 2024. Shortly having put pen to paper Gbamin expressed his delight on joining Everton;
“It’s a big moment with a lot of emotion and now it’s on me to prove on the pitch why they bought me,”
“I’m excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition so I didn’t think for more than a moment – I wanted to come here. I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch.” Gbamin told everton tv.
He becomes Everton’s fourth summer signing after Andrea Gomes, Jonas Lossl and Fabian Delph.