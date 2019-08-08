Sports
BREAKING: Romelu Lukaku signs for Inter Milan. #mufc
Inter Milan confirm the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku has left #MUFC and signed for Inter Milan on #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/2RfF3oVjsT
Lukaku tried his best but it only got worse, was convinced #MUFC has settled striking problems for 5+ years given the Everton lukaku form. Was fire in the 1st season but it got rough 2018/19. Not as a legend but as a player who played for the badge to his ability. Success Big Rom
“Inter is not for everyone, that’s why I’m here.”
Official: Romelu Lukaku signs for Inter Milan. #mufc pic.twitter.com/i1sguqk9eU
Romelu Lukaku, acting with class 👏 pic.twitter.com/jktryq5txU
READ ALSO: Meet The New Gor Mahia Briton Coach Steve Polack
100 – Romelu Lukaku is the fifth-youngest player to reach 100 goals in the Premier League (24y 322d), as well as the youngest non-English player to achieve this milestone. Force. pic.twitter.com/nVYhhBsWr9
Fans greet Romelu Lukaku as he arrives in Italy to join Inter Milan. Read more: https://t.co/mIEFhmMNFN pic.twitter.com/DK51CO2Fsw
