Connect with us
 

Sports

BREAKING: Romelu Lukaku signs for Inter Milan. #mufc

rodgers otieno

Published

1 hour ago

on

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan confirm the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United

Lukaku tried his best but it only got worse, was convinced #MUFC has settled striking problems for 5+ years given the Everton lukaku form. Was fire in the 1st season but it got rough 2018/19. Not as a legend but as a player who played for the badge to his ability. Success Big Rom

“Inter is not for everyone, that’s why I’m here.”

READ ALSO: Meet The New Gor Mahia Briton Coach Steve Polack

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Trending