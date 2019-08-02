Sports
BREAKING: KPL side Sofapaka Fc secures new sponsorship deal
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka Fc have landed a lucrative sponsorship deal with a Portuguese based sports company Living 3D Holdings Limited.
Former Kenya Premier League champions Sofapaka will have Living 3D Holdings Limited a company based in Portugal as new sponsors. In the deal signed Friday afternoon in Nairobi,will see Sofapaka having a foreign coach and five foreign players to it’s ranks to ensure positive results . It will also have both parties share proceeds from players sold in the further with the company doing marketing of the players in Europe and Asia.
“We are excited to be in partnership with Sofapaka. I have read about the team and I’m happy to be part of them now. We are based in Singapore but do business in many countries across the world,” said Pereira.
On his part the club’s president Mr Kalekwa said the deal will cater for players salaries and other expenses. He further revealed that Living 3D Holdings Limited will patner mother sponsor Betika.com who since had slashed their sponsorship package from 50M annually to partly 15M annually.
Sports
BREAKING : Arsenal signs Nicholas Pepe
Arsenal have signed Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club record fee of £72m.
Arsenal have completed the signing of Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club-record fee of £72m.
The Ivorian international has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates that will see him stay at the Emirates till 2024.
READ ALSO: Ugali Row Leads to Father’s Death.
The speedy winger come striker choose Arsenal after the North London side tabled a better offer than Napoli who were closing on the Ivorian.
With the deal officially sealed Nicolas Pepe becomes Arsenal most expensive signing in history valued £ 72M. He joins the ranks of Mesut Ozil £ 34M, Alexander Lacazette £43M and Pierre – Emerick Aubameyang £ 56M as Arsenals most expensive acquisitions.
Sports
Former Gor Mahia forward Erisa Sekisambu joins KCCA of Uganda
Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) side KCCA has completed the signature of forward Erisa Sekisambu from Gor Mahia.
The former Gor Mahia foward has this afternoon put pen to paper with the Kampala based side on one year deal contract . Sekisambu joins KCCA having spent a season with Kenyan gaints Gor Mahia.
READ ALSO: Mike Sonko Says He Knew MP Okoth Had A Second Wife, Says He Even Nominated Her To County Assembly
“I am glad to be joining a winning team, because my ambition is to win trophies. I can’t wait to get started.” Sekisambu said while speaking on the clubs press after comppetein his move.
The former Vipers SC,SC Villa ,Express and URA forward becomes the club’s first signing ahead of the new sesson.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
Sports
Coach Matano clears air on Mieno and George Odhiambo at Tusker
Tusker head coach Robert Matano sheds light on Humphrey Mieno and George Odhiambo’s prensence at Tusker Fc
Speaking after their friendly match against fellow KPL side Ulinzi Stars,Matano said the duo formerly with St George’s and Gor Mahia are being accessed with no deal having been reached. ” We are having both Mieno and Odhiambo traning with us.
I contacted George Odhiambo to come train with us because it’s been a while I last saw him play but nothing so far has been reached. We are assessing him before making a final determination.”
He further clarified that former player Humphrey Mieno is training with them; Well for Mieno he is traning with us ,we haven’t talked on any possible move but then once we do so we shall get you informed.”
In the early morning friendly match Tusker emerged winners beating Ulinzi Stars 2:1.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Ticket selling points for Kenya – Tanzania match named
Ticket selling points for Harambee Stars return leg match against Tanzania on Sunday named.
Kenya will host neighbours Tanzania in CHAN qualifier return leg tie on Sunday. The match will be staged at the Moi Kasarani Stadium with tickets going for a flat rate price of 100/=
Football Kenya Federation has announced ticket selling points of the match which will be opened on game day. Fans will purchase tickets at Safari Park Hotel along Thika road, Ngomongo Police Station,Kenya Cinema in town and and Kasarani outside Gate 12
Harambee Stars will be hoping to make it past Tanzania to book a date with Sudaj
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.