SHOCKING! Keep Your Mouth Shut on Issues You Know Nothing About. Attorney General Tells Senator James Orengo.

Attorney General Githu Muigai has attacked the Opposition lawyer and Siaya Senator James Orengo for misleading Kenyans on what he said were treasonable offences. According to Prof Muigai, the NASA-affiliated legal minds were trying to justify plans to swear-in Raila as the ‘People’s President’. “Section 40 declares what is high treason which is the overthrowing of the legitimate Government of the day. That is high treason. Article 42 explains in detail what high treason is,” the AG said.

Muigai who was speaking during the launch of an action plan for 2017 to 2022 to ensure speedy and legal aid to all; also blamed a Senator in the Opposition coalition for misleading Kenyans and NASA chiefs on the Raila inauguration claiming to know more about what the constitution is all about. “Some politicians can never seem to keep their mouth shut on issues they have no idea about. Some Senator says there is nothing in Kenya like treason law, but colonial law. This is a man sitting in the Senate…a lawyer who says I have practised law for 40 years and there is no law to protect the Constitution from illegitimate overthrow. I think he belongs to a different forum!” Muigai said.

Comparatively, the Siaya Senator is on record as making such comments while he was responding to the Attorney General’s warning that planning to overthrow a legitimate is high treason and punishable by death. According to the determined lawyer, it is not easy to proof the offense of treason and there is no civilian ever tried and convicted for the same, not even in the colonial days. “…treason is not an easy offense to proof… for a civilian to be charged with treason is not an easy offense to proof…”, he insisted.

The aim of the launch where the AG was in attendance was to ensure all Kenyans including inmates access justice and their human rights are protected.