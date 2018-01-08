SHOCKING: First Jubilee MP To Differ With the President Concerning the First Naming of Cabinet.

The President’s naming of Cabinet on Friday has elicited mixed reactions from different people as well as groups. The recent one is unique which is from Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe who has set a record of becoming the first Jubilee Party legislator from the Western region to criticise President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet appointments.

According to Wangwe, who was speaking during a series of meetings with his constituents, appointments were not inclusive and balanced as earlier expected, arguing that the President must keep his promise to giving two Cabinet slots for Western region as he strives to achieve regional balance in his new team of cabinet secretaries of his last and legacy oriented term, adding that that would help Uhuru secure his legacy. “Just like my colleagues in Jubilee from this side, I am not satisfied. We cannot agree to play second fiddle in this Government. We sacrificed a lot in terms of selling the party across Western, which is an Opposition stronghold,” he said.

However, Wangwe gave the president a benefit of doubt since it was his first naming saying that they would wait and see if the President would consider the region when filling the remaining slots. “We risk having Jubilee lose its popularity in the region if our people are not considered for positions in the Cabinet. I am pleading with Uhuru (to act),” he added.

It is on record that Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who is from the western region is among the nine cabinet secretaries who were neither retained in their current dockets nor assigned new ones. However, a communication from statehouse through the statehouse spokesperson Manoah Esipisu, the cabinet secretaries have not been sacked thus will remain in office until the cabinet is fully constituted. “This is to clarify that the Cabinet Secretaries currently in office remain so, as instructed in a memorandum from the Head of Public Service in December, until otherwise advised,” Esipisu stated.