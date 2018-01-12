SURPRISING: All School Buses to Be Painted Yellow by March 30- Acting Education CS, Fred Matiang`i

-Fred Matiang`i, Acting Education CS and also Interior Minister ordered school heads to ensure their school buses are painted yellow by March 30.

-He also ordered the police to ensure that the school buses only operate between 6 am and 6 pm

-This followed Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2016, passed by MPs requiring all school buses to be painted yellow.

– Acting Education CS also added that persons opposing the transfers of various school principals will be arrested and arraigned.

Matiang`i was lecturing officials from Education and Interior ministries when he brought forward the order to all schools in Kenya to make sure their buses are painted yellow by March 30, 2018.

READ ALSO:REVEALED: Uhuru Will Prosecute Raila for Treason If He Is Sworn In, Lawyer Ahmednasir Unveil (See the Details)

This is provided in the Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2016, which was passed by MPs on Wednesday 10, 2018 and is waiting for the assent from President Uhuru Kenyatta. The new regulation also requires the names of the institutions to be written in black among other requirements

Matiang`i also emphasized that the school buses should operate between 6 am and 6 pm. According to the Acting Education CS, he said that the move would ensure the safety of learners and school staffs using such buses

According to this bill, all vehicles approaching any learning institution should move at a speed of 50 per hour. If approved by the President, the bill sponsored by Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis MP) would see any person who violet these regulations liable to a fine not exceeding 30, 000/ =

School drivers are also not left behind. According to the bill, training of the school drivers should be vigorous and would also involve retraining and consistent re-evaluation of such drivers

Acting Education CS, Matiang`i also warned against chaos in various schools concerning the transfer of various school heads. He gave a stern warning that those who oppose the action will be arrested and prosecuted.

Members of public as well as politicians have posed varied reactions following the transfer of 557 school heads across the country

READ ALSO:We Aren`t Forcing for Unity Government (Nusu Mkate),We want 2017 Election Disputes Solved-US

Among them was Senator Moses Wetangula. In Makueni, 5 MCAs were brought to book after blocking new female principal to access her office at ST. Joseph`s Girls` High School on 11 Thursday