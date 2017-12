The Kivandini-Masinga Road in Machakos County is impassable 2 days after Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua tarmacked the 30KM road in record time of 1km in 10min.

Kenyans were sceptical and accused Mutua of building sub-standard roads for cheap publicity.

The road now looks like a ‘shamba’ two days after Mutua waxed lyrical over his new technology.

See photos below;