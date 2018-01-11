REVEALED: Uhuru Will Prosecute Raila for Treason If He Is Sworn In, Lawyer Ahmednasir Unveil (See the Details)

-The president`s lawyer, Ahmednasir warned that Uhuru is planning to prosecute Raila for treason should he swear in himself

-The lawyer revealed that this was the reason behind the replacement of Ndegwa Muhoro and Keriako Tobiko.

-NASA has not issued any statement about stopping their plans about swearing in Rain on January 30

The act of President Uhuru Kenyatta to replace former director of public prosecution (DPP) Kerioko Tobiko and Ndegwa Muhoro, former Criminal Investigation director was deemed a well-furnished operation against National Super Alliance (NASA)

One of the president`s lawyer, Ahmednasir in his post on twitter,unveiled that the replacement of the duo was aimed at establishing good environment to prosecute Raila for treason

The revelation came in time to respond to NASA leader, Raila`s controversial swearing in announced on Tuesday, January 30, at Uhuru Park, Nairobi County.

The former DPP, Keriako Tobiko immediately resigned from the position and is thus preparing to be vetted for the new president`s cabinet. On the other side, the former police spokesman, George Kinoti was appointed to fill the position of Muhoro in the acting capacity.

NASA leaders claimed that their principal Raila Odinga won the August 8, polls according to the result shown from NASA`s parallel tallying center.

Since then, NASA vowed to swear in Raila as the people`s president. The plans before NASA task-force team is to swear in Raila Odinga as People`s president on January 30.

There has been a push by friends of Kenya for NASA and the government to have a national dialogue, however, both parties are not ready for the same.

NASA insisted that they will only engage in dialogue pushing for electoral justice and nothing more. Their counterparts, Jubilee also insisted that they will not have dialogue about the August 2017 polls, instead, they are ready to have talks about issues pertaining national development