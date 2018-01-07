REVEALED: Tension High as Uncertainty Grips the Left Out Cabinet Secretaries in Uhuru’s List.

After the President has named part of his cabinet on Friday, uncertainty and confusion has engulfed Cabinet Secretaries as Principals Secretaries panic after it came out that the Kenyatta could have lost trust in more than two thirds of his Cabinet. This is following president Kenyatta’s step to sack 13 CSs which has created an impression of pending firing PS’s and parastatal chiefs as he moves to form a government that he hopes will deliver on his legacy aspirations in his last term in office.

The head of state on Friday nominated three new Cabinet Secretaries and retained six from the previous cabinet. “I wish to state that I am retaining the following persons in my Cabinet and shall re-assign them accordingly their duties in accordance with Article 152 Section (5) (A) and these were Fred Matiang’i (Interior and education (acting), James Macharia (Transport), Henry Rotich (Treasury), Najib Balala (Tourism), Charles Keter (Energy) and Joseph Mucheru (ICT),” the President said.

Apparently, to some cabinet secretaries they have brushed off the idea that Uhuru’s axe had fallen on them. According to them, they insist there is still a chance for survival in the government because the entire Cabinet is yet to be completed . “The President has not sacked me, he only mentioned a few colleagues he hopes to retain in their dockets and appointed a few others. Until the whole process is completed, you can’t say I have been sacked. I could be moved to another docket you know,” one of the sacked Cabinet Secretaries said.

A day after the President’s announcement, State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu sent a statement to media houses saying all CSs are still in office until the process of forming a new Cabinet is completed. However this might be interpreted as a public relations and a strategy to manage emotional tension thus Manoah’s statement seemed to suggest that no CS has so far been sacked. “This is to clarify that the Cabinet Secretaries currently in office remain so, as instructed in a memorandum from the Head of Public Service in December, until otherwise advised,” Esipisu stated.

Seemingly, the fate of the non-mentioned CSs by the President is still controversial. However, according to sources; while some may appear to have performed in the respective ministries, there might be unpleasant elements in their files as assessed by security dockets. Despite this, it is speculated that the appointments by the president expected next time could include some of the current cabinet secretaries.