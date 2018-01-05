REVEALED! Raila To Unveil His Cabinet as Uhuru Just Did. He Won’t Be Left Behind.

Shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta has named part of his cabinet, the National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga is set to unveil a plan of action within a week on how he intends to take on Jubilee Party which includes naming of a parallel ‘Cabinet’ who will work in his government as well as announcing a series of mass action. Additionally expanding the list of products and services to be boycotted is among those planned. The move is aimed at making the country ungovernable and force President Uhuru Kenyatta to come to dialogue with NASA on electoral reforms to attain electoral justice.

The NASA chief who has been camping in Malindi for the past three days with his top strategists to develop the plan of action, and is set to return to Nairobi soon to continue with other meetings where he will meet his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula and other leaders to make final touches on plans of unveiling a parallel government.

It is then after the meeting when NASA’s national steering committee led by Strategist David Ndii will convene a press conference to release the programme of activities. Afterwards the NASA chief is then expected to unveil the ‘Cabinet’ list on Monday next week at a rally to be held in Kakamega County and declare the process to pressurize Uhuru and his government.

It is on record that Raila and Kalonzo had threatened to be sworn in early this month of the year if President Kenyatta refused to dialogue with them on electoral injustice. Seemingly, it’s like the strategy has failed to materialize due to Uhuru’s failure to acknowledge call for dialogue in his New Year message.

Consequently, Raila’s spokesman Dennis Onyango confirmed that there is a rally planned for Kakamega though he termed the Monday date as tentative. “What you hear about Kakamega is tentative. The final decision will be made by the NASA steering committee…,” said Mr Onyango.

Similarly the NASA co principal Kalonzo Musyoka who came into the country from Germany after a 10week stay said that unless president Uhuru dialogues with the opposition about electoral justice then they will be sworn in as their resistance continues.