REVEALED! President Uhuru Has Taken Longer Than Expected To Name The Ministers. THIS IS WHY.

The process that took the President only two weeks to name his first Cabinet in 2013, and almost three weeks later they were sworn into office, this time it has taken longer than expected making Kenyans raise eyebrows on what might be the reason yet it is 25 days into his second term, and there are no signs that he will name his second Cabinet any time soon.

The President, according to sources, wants to plan all major government appointments before naming his Cabinet to satisfy all political promises he made on the campaign trail as he gets into a second term that is aimed at the legacy he will be leaving after his term in office is completed.

Additionally; the delay is also said to be influenced by a need to help Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 succession bid. But with the advantage of having a Cabinet he had named still in office, and with no legal requirement as to when he needs to name a new one, the President can afford to delay the process, that way giving more space for consultations as well as consensus with the parties involved.

It is on record that on Friday, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and National Assembly Budget Committee chairperson Kimani Ichung’wa argued that the naming of the new team might take even longer. “There is absolutely no delay since there is a Cabinet in place, appointed by Uhuru Kenyatta. And because it is the sole prerogative of the President to name a Cabinet, unless he wants to re-align his government around the four pillars of his legacy, that is it. He has no time that he must name a Cabinet,” Mr Ichung’wa argued.

Similarly, the Constitution does not provide a stipulated time when the President needs to name a Cabinet, or if re-elected, when he can fire one from the first term, and name a different one. “It can even take a year. Whatever time the President decides, it his prerogative,” Mr Tuju said.

According to sources, the Deputy President wants western Kenya to be given five slots in the Cabinet to counter what he sees as a resurgent Musalia Mudavadi, a possible opponent in 2022. He is also said to push for two slots for the Coast, and two for Central Kenya, arguing that they already have the presidency.

However, Mr Tuju thinks that Kenyans were just being impatient , idle, or even mischievous. To him, they might be up to something naughty. There seems to be no consistent narrative of who among the Cabinet secretaries might face the axe if that were to happen with the President and his deputy said to have kept it a top secret.