WE RESIST! Tension As Top Jubilee MPs Resist President Uhuru’s Orders. See Details

Jubilee legislators defied President Uhuru Kenyatta’s orders directing them on who to elect for the various parliamentary committee positions.

The Jubilee MPs and their Opposition counterparts for the first time agreed to curtail what they described as domination by legislators from northeastern Kenya in Parliament.

The move was viewed as defiance of last week’s Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by the President and his deputy, William Ruto.

However, in letters seen by KDRTV, Jubilee Majority Whip Ben Washiali, de-whipped MPs Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), and Alex Kosgei (Emgwen) for going against the decision.

Keter glossed over State House favourite Ali Wario (Bura) to win the Labour Committee chairman’s position while Bowen floored Sophia Ali (Ijara) for the Environment Committee vice chairperson’s post.

Kosgei, who lost to Kieni legislator Kanini Kega for the Trade Committee chair, was not spared the wrath of the Jubilee leadership.

In what was seen as a departure from the past, MPs from both sides of the political divide lauded their newfound unity.

They further noted that they made the decision to correct what they saw as an injustice where three out of nine EALA MPs came from the northeastern region.

Bowen responded through a press conference, vowing to stay put as it was the decision of the members of the House to elect him.

“I do not understand the reason I have been de-whipped. I will not step down for anybody even if they de-whip me,” he stated.