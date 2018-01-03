Relief As Uhuru/ Ruto Finally Reach An Agreement On The Composition Of New Cabinet Despite Pressure From Moi! See Who Made It To The Team

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are said to have reached a deal to expand the Cabinet to 22 in order to address the issue ethnic inclusivity.

According to sources, Uhuru and Ruto have agreed to appoint 12 politicians and 10 technocrats into the new Cabinet.

In the spirit of power-sharing, both President and Deputy agreed to each appoint 11 people-six politicians and five technocrats.

Details of those to be appointed remain scanty, but the list, according to the sources, includes six serving Cabinet Secretaries.

It will also include Principal Secretaries who are considered to have performed well in their dockets.

The President has already informed the six CSs and 10 PSs that they are being considered for appointment.

At least one former Minister and a Principal Secretary are sure of being appointed to the new Cabinet.

There is pressure mounting from KANU on the Cabinet list and Moi is thought to have demanded a little bit of consideration for his people.