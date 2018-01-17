Raila Odinga has the capacity to reconcile Kenya but must work towards this tirelessly

Raila Odinga’s declared victory in the August 8 General Election would have delivered the biggest political upset to the Jubilee administration. Up to a few days to the very day of the election, in public — Jubilee supporters were pretending it was business as usual. They characterized an Odinga presidency as a joke. However, among those who were in the inner circle it was a real threat and eminent change of regime that had dawned on them. For a keen observer, Uhuru’s handlers and politicos were shocked to the core. Jubilee strategists never saw the coming NASA victory.

Odinga had displayed to Kenyans the burden that was in his heart, “to serve, model, raise, equip, safeguard and support the people of Kenya”. His agenda had touched everybody. His elaborate plan for his administration to cater for Kenya’s single mothers was a big plus for him, NASA and the country at large.

He had also expressed his desire to work with women, the disabled and youth of Kenya. His stand was appealing to all; he had been egg-faced by his opponents in Jubilee but in the midst of all this he remained convinced of Kenya’s redemption and rebirth. Odinga has never been distracted by the decrepit and divisive instincts displayed by the ruling Jubilee.

While the NASA candidate with his able principals accepted the call to shoulder the burden of taking Kenya to another level using their skills and experience they had acquired over the years, Jubilee strategists had not seen the Odinga tsunami coming because they did not want to see it coming. They are conditioned and incentivized not to see it coming.

Since August 8th 2017, more than 215 people have lost their lives at the hands of the Kenya Police. Families have been left torn apart for exercising their democratic rights. It cannot be right that innocent children playing have become shooting targets for a rogue police force. pic.twitter.com/9bjTTmYCmP — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 12, 2018

It was with this in mind that Kenyans woke up in their millions to vote for a dream they believed in on 8/8/2017. Kenyans voted in large numbers for Odinga with their heads high. Not until when the doctored results started, streaming in – that many started getting shock that has refused to leave the country up to now. It was another painful moment of reality. Odinga – the Peoples’ President fraudulently denied the opportunity to lead Kenya. Eventually the Interim Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared President Uhuru Kenyatta duly elected President.

For days, the Country came to a standstill until when Mr. Odinga and his running mate Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka opted to petition the election of Uhuru Kenyatta to the Supreme Court of Kenya (SCOK). Kenyans got a breather when the SCOK annulled President Uhuru’s election and ordered a fresh election within 60 days.

While the wisdom that formed Mr. Odinga’s withdrawal from the October 26th 2017 fresh elections remain a mystery to many supporters. The 26th elections was a sham. To date, many Kenyans believe Uhuru competed against himself Kenyatta. With Uhuru’s second declared victory amongst themselves, a number of Kenyans started losing hope.

The Uhuru rule has remained a cruel replica of the old Kenya. It has portrayed a tragic reflection of the hopeless and dysfunctional regime that we had during the peak of the one party rule. In this age and era, it is unfortunate and regrettable that Jubilee leaders choose to foist on Kenyans a primordial and self-interest-driven agenda witnessed for the last five years exemplified in runaway corruption, mismanagement and lack of basic commodities in our shops. Change has been the key text so many Kenyans have been demanding for so long. In NASA, that change took a new form in the clarion call “Mambo Yabadilika”. This took a deep plunge into the ideological roots of the Raila Odinga movement.

Far from the flippant, shallow candidacy of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto — in the absence of the Hague cases that brought them together in 2013– Odinga drew on powerful forces and historical movements deeply rooted in the culture of change and good governance that Kenyans has been seeking for decades.

William Ruto — Uhuru’s running mate – completely lacked an agenda to sell to Kenyans during his campaigns. We remember him for shouting and always attacking NASA. Many Kenyans, including those from his backyard Felt that he has been a leader for his self-aggrandizement.

The world is full of Nabals. Even if you are a David -a man after God’s own heart, anointed as royalty – you will encounter certain antisocial personalities who stir up contention, tear you down, and bring out the worst in you.

UhuRuto lacked the capacity that Odinga had depicted in the face of their unending public attacks on him. Odinga had downplayed these sideshows and took a stately stand as witnessed by over 15 million Kenyans who watched and listened to his performance during a once broadcasted live presidential debate.

His closing remarks during the debate was appealing and reconciliatory. Odinga refused to budge or become the picture created of him by the contaminated Jubilee think-tank. Raila remained cool with a smiling face.

The NASA team had been treated to months of condescension and scorn from self-styled intellectuals and the Jubilee administration directed not just at their candidate – Raila Odinga or his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and the NASA team – but also at the millions of ordinary Kenyans who supported change.

Many of the so-called Odinga critics are not selfless intellectuals protecting the purity of their creed, but are simply protecting their well-paid positions as advisors or strategists in the Jubilee regime. They have failed Kenyans miserably.

An increasingly angry grassroots base is beginning to ask, “Why should we listen to these guys taking us nowhere anymore?” “It is time for some new ideas. It’s time to take a chance on this Raila Odinga guy, “many are heard saying in low tones. It is these wide whispers from millions of Odinga supporters evenly distributed across the Country that formed his opinion to take the oath as the Peoples’ president come January 30th of this year. Wherever Odinga went, his supporters followed him with a Bible to take a Presidential Oath of office.

It is a precarious reality: Human nature is easily corrupted by the prospect of personal gain. If there is some advantage to receive—whether financial, social or emotional—people are likely to abandon their principles in order to obtain it. This is what we Kenyans are witnessing as those they have believed in as NASA principles now seem to be isolating Mr. Odinga from the proposed swearing in ceremony as the Peoples’ president on 30th of January. As to whether this will happen, no one can tell. May be as we move closer to the day,

NASA must take the mantle for Raila Odinga to begin reconciling Kenya for his proven and tested ability to do this has been exhibited abundantly and openly. As a wise man, Mr. Odinga must know that the future is bright. He has more days to serve Kenyans, who in their millions still want his services especially in the tough days ahead.