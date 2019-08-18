Kirinyaga Governor’s recent remarks that Mt Kenya region is ready for Raila Odinga presidency continues to draw a number of reactions. A section of Mt Kenya leaders especially those drawn from the Tanga Tanga outfit have hit out at Governor Waiguru for trying to speak for the region. The leaders have said nobody has appointed the former Devolution CS to speak for them and that if there is anything that needs direction, especially in terms of politics it is President Uhuru Kenyatta who will give the region a direction.

“Only President Kenyatta can tell us where Mt. Kenya support will be directed in 2022. Those who got married recently after being promised the deputy president seat, should take a back seat and learn from history,” said Laikipia Women Representative Cate Waruguru.

READ ALSO:Anne Waiguru: Raila Odinga Is My Political Friend And Close Ally

Waruguru said Kirinyaga Governor was acting out of her own selfish interests and that her plans to rally the region behind Raila Odinga will fall flat on the face. Governor Waiguru has said the country is not likely to elect another Kikuyu or Kalenjin President given that it is only the two regions that have been producing the president since independence.