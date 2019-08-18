“We are urging Mt. Kenya leaders to start thinking about it because we have woken up in 2019. I do not see this country accepting another rule of only a Kalenjin and a Kikuyu. We, therefore, must start thinking about how we accommodate our other brothers and sisters in Kenya. That is why I have said I welcome Raila Odinga to Mt. Kenya region,” the  Waiguru said  during a burial ceremony in Nyeri County.

After his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila is increasingly creating gravity around him with his new position as AU Envoy that has made him another center of power outside government. Odinga has successfully displaced William Ruto in terms of state influence.