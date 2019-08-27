William Ruto has become the new water melon or master of double speak has hinted at rejecting BBI and support Ekuru Aukot.

READ ALSO: Hustlers must be counted too – DP Ruto counted in the ongoing Census

If DP Ruto continues to harbour this mercenary Itumbi at his Harambee Annex, he will lose many battles even before 2022. The same chap tried assassination theatrics but it backfired. He wrote a fake letter to IEBC, it has flopped. A big head with small brain! Tame him or lose! pic.twitter.com/xFI7xbUL6r

— Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) August 27, 2019