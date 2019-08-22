Aisha Jumwa was seen earlier today calling upon Raila Odinga

Aisha Jumwa from Kilifi county and Gladys Shollei from Uasin Gishu county went to Kirinyaga county to tell the governor of Kirinyaga Ann Waiguru that she does not speak for Kirinyagans but they do. "Inua dada" should be transformed to "inua akili" asap 😂#TangatangaSlayQueens pic.twitter.com/tE22h6gnVA — King Fred Asira (@KingFredAsira) August 17, 2019

She want Raila to not mess with her in the upcoming elections

Aisha said that she will horrifically humiliate Raila in the polls.

Aisha Jumwa renews her bitter rivalry with ODM partyhttps://t.co/iZyJVXqL8W pic.twitter.com/5QO6B2weDf — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 21, 2019

Aisha Jumwa gets down. She vowed to support William Ruto with everything including her Kiuno!!#TangatangaSlayQueens pic.twitter.com/O06y3UDg6C — MuthuiMkenya 🇰🇪 (@MuthuiMkenya) August 16, 2019

Does Aisha Jumwa have a change of beating Raila Odinga?